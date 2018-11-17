The second edition of International Drinks Festival will hold in Lagos, Nigeria from November 29 to December 2, 2018, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Organized by Balmoral Group, the 2018 drinkfest is a platform that brings together major stakeholders in the drinks industry in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The 2017 edition attracted over 18,000 attendees across a broad spectrum that included major drink brands, consumers, distributors and government regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, Customs and FIRS. The 2018 edition is programmed to raise the bar with over 200 brands expected. This year’s event comes with an exciting line up of both business-focused activities and consumer-focused activities designed to make the festival truly memorable.

The four-day extravaganza will bring together mixologists, hospitality professionals, nightlife and entertainment connoisseurs, hotel owners and managers, brand managers and brand ambassadors, bartenders, restaurant and bar managers, bottling companies, service providers and other drinks stakeholders.