Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Dennis Benzinge Omani, CEO of Rwanda Convention Bureau is tactical business unit of Rwanda Development Board’s Tourism and Conservation Department. The company that helps the government to organize events that goes into Rwanda, specifically on the mile sector

Dennis talks about the upcoming Amar event happening in Rwanda, art, tourism and culture of Rwanda

The AMAR, what role do you intend to play, before she asked earlier. We know your bureau organizes event, but for AMAR, what and what are you expecting to do

Dennis: We have gotten into, we’ve signed a memorandum of understanding with AMAR to host AMAR event in Rwanda on the 22nd of September. We see AMAR coming into Rwanda as an opportunity for us to grow the mile sector as well, because it fits within our agenda for miles, within the miles recovered event, entertainment and event is one of those of the things that are part of mines. So, we see it as part of what we are suppose to be doing within that sector, and we are quite excited to have AMAR come to Rwanda this year, because we also see an opportunity of growing that sector. We are hoping that a lot is being done in being able to attract people into Rwanda, again we believe that because Rwanda is a destination that’s currently attracting a good number of people for many reasons, but we hope its fully right reasons in this case, as a destination, we believe we are an attractive destination, we believe that our tourism is one of the thing that everybody is interested in seeing, and perhaps even understanding why Rwanda has changed its narrating, and that’s a very important point for us.

Okay, how much has Rwanda changed his narrative, interns of art and entertainment and culture and tourism. Tell us about the art and entertainment sector

Dennis: The art and entertainment is a growing sector, we have a lot of young people that are within that sector that we believe would perhaps have a lot to learn from AMAR, but we also believe with AMAR coming interns of growing the film industry in Rwanda, it’s a partner, and we have already put them intact with the partners underground in film industry. The music industry is a growing industry, we hope that there would be a lot of influence. We intend to get a number of artist that come out of Nigeria, in this case specifically who will believe will have a lot of influence on our own. So, we are looking forward to that opportunity.

Can you like tell me what specific influences you are looking at, are you looking at synergies with artist, productions towards particular possess or what, what exactly are you looking out for.

Dennis: Rwanda and Nigeria and Africa as whole interns of training, as we all know, Rwanda is a bit like cape town, and in scenery we know that cape town, Botswana, Namibia, they all have a lot of people coming there to make fun. We are hoping that the rest of the world we see Rwanda for the value it brings to the film making industry across the world as a location for films and based on the infrastructure which is already build at to have hotels, the best thing I think for us, that makes this year AMAR, look at Rwanda is the visa on arrival for the whole of the world, and that’s the major, you know the issues of visa, and how long it takes some people. So everybody could get their nomination, as far as they have their shot ready, they can just board their flight, and get their visas. So we are not going to be worried about one thousand and one different levels of embassy like we had in different countries but I think this is a major showcase for the film and creative industry. So there’s training fun training, there is beauty training. We already have one set of training on social media for creative industry entrepreneurs and this was basically to get them to activate a trend of people talking about why AMAR is coming to Rwanda, so basically for us and the RCB, its really like how do we make sure the creative entrepreneur see Rwanda as a destination of choice within Africa and because it’s happening color at the moment.

We’ve talked about trainings for different platforms, are we seeing some of the end product of this trainings fixture as part of the AMAR celebration

Dennis: Maybe next year, you know that Rwanda did very well in this year grand finally, their funds came second in the Silverbird, and that’s for a country that hasn’t really got a fun recently and that was amazing fair, for Rwanda fun to actually went, knowing the level of juris…………

You work for the government; how much support does the creative industry injure for the government and how do you see this impact jury into this……….

Dennis: Well, I want to speak on not specifically on government. I’m aware that the ministry of youth and culture is very supportive of the creative industry and that enables all the youth to be able to access what they need. I can’t say specifically how much or what, because again, it’s not my directive industry but I am aware that whatever are required interns of what government support is required to offer, I believe we have it in place. Having a ministry of youth and sport is an opportunity to be able to support all those within that sector.

We have enough facilities on ground as hotels and others, how much have them gone interns of preparations towards a successful goal

Dennis: We piece and hide our opportunities to see where we host the event and we believe and already agreed on the facilities, which is the best we have within Kigali, that is around Kigali convention center. Its currently the best I believe south of the Sahara and we are looking forward to be able to host some facilities.

Are there tourism packages, I haven’t been to Rwanda but am sure a lot of Nigerians must have seen hotels in Rwanda. Are you planning any packages in that regard to show us some of your history that the west has sold to most of us in Africa or tell us from your own perspective?

Dennis: That’s right. I hope hotel Rwanda is not what is taking in peoples mind, because as I say it, that narrative has changed. We want people to be able to come and discover what its, tourism is one of the best you can get. We have pre and pause packages that will be available for anyone who will want to take this to us, and above all, we believe our airline runs the air that brings people; both from Abuja and Lagos will be able to carry as many people from their destination to come to Kigali. Rwanda has some of the best hotel and parks, it wasn’t actually a major brand that isn’t in Rwanda and also one of the things that makes Rwanda fine is the security. It a place you can go out, even if you leave your phone, you can get someone to either bring it to your hotel, also the night life, the ability to go out, as creative people. That’s one of the thing people can always look for and if you wanna go to a different location, the president just did the royal tour, you can go see the gorilla, you can go to the mountain side, different things to enjoy. If you go to www. AMARticket.com, you will get the different levels of packages to go for five nights, and it will be nice to see.

Beyond visa on arrival, have they offer synergies with the government to ensure that perhaps visitors will get probably cheaper hotels

Dennis: Rwanda is actually relatively compared to Nigerian and other countries, its affordable so everyone will be able to identify what category package they want to subscribe for, so wonderful and quite good. That’s around 4 stars to 5-star hotel, so it’s not a bad deal technically. It’s been done in such a way that it is affordable and it’s in dollar

You’ve said all the things you want to say about Rwanda, but why didn’t you look elsewhere, why Rwanda?

Dennis: Interns of AMAR, this was actually a good thing. Last year we went to Rwanda to do the nominations, we went with some board members who had said when we first went for our racking, we went with some of the board members, who were like why Rwanda, nowhere. In your memory when you think of Rwanda, you will love to come along and some are like why not Rwanda, the most interesting thing there is that, people who came with us for the nomination, when they were going, they were like already have the idea of Rwanda will be like and when they find themselves here, everyone want to change their flight because what they so, wasn’t the impression they came with. Its two different impressions. Africa doesn’t really travel within the continent and so a lot of people don’t actually know what’s going on. It’s like when you get into Rwanda and see the infrastructure, when you see when we are about to host AMAR, you will be shocked that such a venue exists within the continent. It’s like the old national theatre main ball room, that’s the kind of idea and the whole settings. Rwanda is been doing a lot of business. I am so glad you asked that question, the creative industry we shout louder than anybody, we tweet, we selfie and we are on Instagram. We going to tell the story to the world, and that’s what I am waiting so people will also celebrate African leaders and take Africa to the 24th century in a quick way. For me, it’s one of the motif why Rwanda is set.

What’s your message to the creative community as they prepare to come to AMAR.

Dennis: Please don’t be left behind, come and see where we are and come see for yourself and let this be a story you can also tell