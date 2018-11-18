Zika Bobby
It also aims at ensuring that ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) continues to function well in trade facilitation through the prevention of abuses by traders.
Theme of event is Interpol project trace -countering the use of social media for terrorist purposes.
It will be recalled that the Customs Interpol Unit headed by Idris Lecky, an Assistant Comptroller had made seizures of stolen vehicles worth over N1.3 billion and preventing other trans-border crimes like human and drug trafficking.
Previous operations, according to Lecky, which entails intelligence gathering and sharing, has been paying off ever since the first sting operation code-named Operation Adwempa 1 was carried out on February 16, 2016.
The operation, according to him, involved representatives from Germany, France and other
countries and has significantly led to a reduction in car theft through the nation’s borders.
