Zika Bobby

Following recent handover of new border facility to the Nigerian and Benin Republic governments at Seme, Interpol has commenced moves to strengthen existing crime prevention and curbing capacity of security operatives along land frontiers in West Africa.

Sources at the borders disclosed that an Interpol Border Management training session code-named Project Adwenpa IV billed for Accra, Ghana from November 26 to December 7, 2018 would serve as a reawakening of increased security along the corridor Objective of the training is to further strengthen and consolidate on the gains of Interpol activities in West Africa especially the Lagos-Abidjan corridor.