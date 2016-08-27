Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark

By Olabisi Olaleye

With the world tilting towards more data usage, InterC network is determined to achieve one million mark in the next couple of months with the latest technology: the Long term evolution 4G(LTE).

According to the company, which recently rebranded from Intercellular, a Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, it is leveraging on LTE technology for the best quality of service, zero congested network and faster internet speed.

Speaking during the new market identity and roll out of InterC in Lagos on Tuesday,the Chief Executive Officer, Emad Sukker, said the company’s re-entry into the market shall be phased, starting with three key cities with later expansions to six other cities, during the first full year of commercial operation.

He said: “This formal launch marks the inauguration of our first set of services – extraordinary high speed data services – through the deployment of 800MHz spectrum band 20, one of the frequency bandwidths assigned us by the Nigerian Communications Commission. I am proud to state that our excellent and affordable data packages, which will be announced subsequently, will serve as the standard bearer for our subsequent product and service rollouts,”

Speaking on the determination of the company to become a leading telecoms company, actively promoting the expansion of broadband services in Nigeria by enabling their customers to live better-connected lives, Sukker attributed the current achievement to the forthrightness and foresight of the company’s board of directors.

“The modest journey to where we are today began, when our Board of Directors gave us the nod to redirect the business in a way that would make it become a major provider of telecommunications solutions in the country. Through hard work and commitment of our team, unwavering support and encouragement of the Board of Directors, we are on the precipice of achieving this milestone. I would like to express my deep gratitude to our team members and the directors for believing in us that we could make this happen”.

He further stated that telecommunication service is a serious business and InterC has the assets to unlock and operate a full scale telecom operation.

“We have phased out CDMA technology completely, what we are offering is LTE /4G and not GSM technology. And this is not to undermine the gsm technology. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC),satistics, the country has 149 million active subscribers and yet some areas are still under served.

“There is still room for market share in the economy. There are some hiccups but it doesn’t undermine the strength of the economy. But with wise strategy, decision we can overcome and we have come to make profit in naira and not dollar.

“There are plans to expand the broadband portfolio. Expansion is not our problem because our technical partner,Huawei is always ready for infrastructural expansion”.

Also speaking, Chairman of Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria(Alton), Mr Gbenga Adebayo, said , industry stakeholders must allow small players to change the rule of the game, “There is power in a name and the niche is to be the best network and not the biggest”.

Sukker further responded that Nigeria has huge investments potential and is merely scatching the surface in terms of telecom achievement because people still need high speed internet.

However, he disclosed that infrastructure will continue to drive telecom investment because in the next three to four years, Nigeria would be talking of 5G.

On her part, the company’s Commercial Director, Mrs Sarah Agha, hinted that services have rolled out in Abuja, Port Harcour and Lagos simultaneously and the unique selling proposition of the service is the inclusion of App that informs the user when data is about to be exhausted.