International Peace Day: Group urges Nigerians to be united

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the world commemorates the International Peace Day today, a Non -Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Next Generation Youth Initiative (NeGYII), has called on all Nigerians, from all divides, to sheath their swords and come together as a united people to be able to make a united country. In a statement signed by its President, Mr. Ambassador Onoja and made available to Daily Sun, NeGYII regretted the resurgence of the activities of the Boko Haram group and secession bid of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu, militancy in the South South of the country as well as the recent ultimatum given all the Igbo to leave the North. “No one is a better Nigerian than the other but we all have a common citizenship without any sense of superiority or inferiority. Let’s live by the dictum of “Live and Let’s Live.” He noted that this year’s theme, “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All” was very apt in view of the numerous challenges plaguing the country such as breakdown of law and order, violence, militancy, kidnapping, assassination, terrorism and calls for secession all in the midst of growing poverty and humanitarian crises that communities, cities, nation and the world at large are faced with. “The list goes on, however, one common feature that resonates is the grudge, dissatisfaction and conflicts ongoing in Nigeria while radicalisation and terrorism remain threats to global peace. “We can stand together and overcome enemies of peace and sustainable development. Together for peace, respect, safety and dignity for all implies that we must build resilient communities, strong cities, restore the sense of oneness and love for one another, build common brotherhood, good neighbourliness, tolerance, collaboration and trust for one another.” The NeGYII’s President commended its partner, CLEEN Foundation for remaining committed to standing together for peace, non-violence and the promotion of peace in Benue State, Nigeria and the world at large.