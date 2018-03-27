International friendly: Super Eagles set to feast on Serbia

Monica Ihaeakm

The Super Eagles will face another litmus test today as Nigeria brings her Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup preparation to North London against wounded Serbian national team .

The Eagles will be coming into this crucial tie full of confidence after their victory over one of Europe’s best side last Friday in Wroclaw.

The three -time African champions and Africa’s favourite at the forthcoming summer mundial, overcame highly rated Poland captained by Robert Lewandowski in their back yard.

The players obviously will capitalise on the win and carry the momentum forward in the cracker with Serbia.

Serbia will not be happy with themselves after a disappointing defeat to Morocco last week and will certainly be out for revenge and unfortunately for Nigeria they are in the firing line.

The Serbian team is full of experienced players and bouncing back with a win is vital.

The attacking threat on offer for Serbia means that they really should be looking to bounce back and do so in style, with goals being a key item on the agenda.

Brimming with confidence, Eagles players have called on Nigerians to give the young team maximum support as they enter the fray this evening in London.

Odion Ighalo, assured that the positives of the Poland victory would be carried forward , even as he appreciated the outpouring of love from Nigerian fans.

‘’We appreciate Nigerians, their support has been immense, but we need more prayers, and their unending support,’’Ighalo told Brila FM.

‘’The fans support have been really great for the team.’’

Elderson Echiejile, reaffirmed the readiness of the players and like Oliver Twist, asked for more undiluted support from all.

‘Currently, we are happy things are positive, and we are working hard for things to be better in each game.

‘’Nigerians have been really fantastic with their support, and we are hoping to get more from them,’’ Echiejile stated.