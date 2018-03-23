The Sun News
International/friendly: Nigeria, Poland go to war in Wroclaw

International/friendly: Nigeria, Poland go to war in Wroclaw

— 23rd March 2018

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles continue their World Cup preparation today in Wroclaw, when they file out to face Poland as Gernot Rohr looks to add finishing touches to his Russia bound squad.

Poland tutored by Adam Nawalka will ambush the three-time African champions for what looked to be a thoroughly entertaining affair.The two sides heading to this summer’s World Cup would be aiming to boost their morales with a win this evening.

A full house was expected at the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw as the 42,000 tickets for the cracker had been sold out.

Poland has one of football’s best attacking threats in Robert Lewandowski with 32 goals in 27 matches to his kitty this season, but Nigeria is capable of pulling off a shock result, as demonstrated by the 4-2 humiliation of Argentina in an international friendly.

The duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong were expected to continue their partnership in the central defence of the Super Eagles to checkmate the excesses of Lewandowski in front of the goal.

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, who had been tremendous throughout the season was poised to do the needful  alongside Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi.

Interestingly, Rohr had warned his wards to be cautious of the Bayern Munich goal poacher.

“Lewandowski  is an outstanding football player, we have known about him for a long time. The whole team must do their job if we do not want to let him score as easily as against Denmark.’’

‘’But it will be a great challenge for our central defenders and for the whole team. We can not allow him too many chances”.

Nigeria was drawn in Group D in the World Cup alongside Croatia, South American powerhouse Argentina and tournament’s dark horses, Iceland.

Today’s fixtures

•Poland  v Nigeria –

(Wroclaw)

•Russia  v Brazil  – Moscow, (Luzhniki Stadium)

•Tunisia v IR Iran – Rades

•Serbia  v Morocco

– (Turin, Italy)

•Germany  v Spain 

(Dusseldorf)

•Portugal  v Egypt –

(Zurich, Switzerland)

•France  v Colombia  –

(Paris)

•Peru  v Croatia –

(Miami, USA)

•Italy  v Argentina 

(Manchester England)

