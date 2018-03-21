The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly
21st March 2018 - Rohr cries out: Eagles lack potent striker
21st March 2018 - Lewandowski: Nigeria’ll help us deal with Senegal style
21st March 2018 - Trump’s election: UK parliament summons Zuckerberg over role of Facebook
21st March 2018 - Indian professor ‘melon breast’ comments spark protest
21st March 2018 - Poll victory: Buhari congratulates Putin, Merkel
21st March 2018 - Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun
21st March 2018 - Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 
21st March 2018 - As Abia descends into rot
21st March 2018 - Nwaokeke Ifeoma 08032638739
Home / Sports / International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly

International/friendly: Mikel out of Poland friendly

— 21st March 2018

•Ezenwa, Akepyi expected today

•22 players in camp

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has been ruled out of the Friday international friendly match between Nigeria and Poland in Wroclaw.

Obi, who plies his professional trade with Tianjin Teda of China was battling to renew his work permit and was unlikely to get the issue resolved before Friday.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor bemoaned the inability  of the experienced striker, “We all had been hoping that the renewal would come in good time for him to fly to Poland. As it is now, it is not likely that he would make the trip.” Achor told thenff.com.

Also out of the cracker billed for the Municipal Stadium is Egypt based Junior Ajayi who was unable to secure a visa into Poland and Oghenekaro Etebo.

CHAN Eagles captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa and his South African based goal tender, Daniel Akpeyi are expected to swell the Eagles Radisson Blu hotel camp today.

Meanwhile, the duo of Leicester young stars, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and their FC Nantes compatriot, Chidozie Awaziem  arrived yesterday bringing the number of Eagles in camp to 22.

The team trained twice on Tuesday, with the same schedule for Wednesday, before Thursday’s training at match time inside the Municipal Stadium.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm (Nigeria and Poland are on same time zone) on Friday.

 Friday’s showdown inside the 43,000 –capacity stadium formally opens the first phase of the Super Eagles’ preparation for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals, kicking off from June 14 to July 15 , 2018 in Russia.

After Tuesday’s game with Serbia in London, the three –time African champions will play a Send –Forth match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Nigeria, before flying back to London for a prestige clash England’s Three Lions at Wembley on  June. 2, 2018

Four days later, they come up against the Czech Republic at their final training camp in Austria, and another friendly game is on the cards before the squad jets out to the World Cup finals in  June.

Nigeria’s team base camp at the  FIFA World Cup finals is located in Yessentuki, Stavropol territory in the southern region of the Russian Federation.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bayelsa police nab 15-year-old student with gun

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Police Command is interrogating a 15-year-old secondary school student, Master Emmanuel Apiakise, arrested for being in possession of a locally-made pistol. Apiakise’s arrest is coming on the heels of the expulsion of seven students of Central Epie Secondary School by the Bayelsa State government for alleged involvement in cultism….

  • Most wanted armed robber, Awolowo, arrested 

    — 21st March 2018

    Christopher Oji The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested most wanted armed robber, 31-year-old Fashola, aka Awolowo, who has been on the wanted list of the police for a while. Awolowo has been wanted for offences of house-to-house robbery and road attacks in Lagos and neighbouring states. He was declared wanted after…

  • As Abia descends into rot

    — 21st March 2018

    When Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu assumed office as the governor of Abia State in 2015, many Abians were filled with hope and optimism that the new dawn would usher in the much expected socio-economic development to the people of “God’s Own State.” At inception of his administration almost three years ago, Ikpeazu made so many…

  • Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 

    — 21st March 2018

    •IGP deploys personnel Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the Nigerian Armed Forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi, in Yobe State, where Boko Haram kidnapped 110 students of Government Girls’ Secondary and Technical College. In a report released on Monday,…

  • Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF

    — 21st March 2018

    …Ohanaeze, Afenifere, S/S, Middle Belt groups react Ola Ojo, Kaduna; Chinelo Obogo, Lagos; Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Frontline socio-political groups, the Afenifere, Ohanaeze, the Conference of Ethnic Nationalities (CEN), the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, yesterday, flayed  the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the umbrella body for northern non-governmental organisations, over…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share