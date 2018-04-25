The Sun News
Mikel

International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel

— 25th April 2018

Captain Mikel John Obi has assured that the Super Eagles will be at their best for the prestige international friendly match against the Three Lions of England, coming up at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2018.

Speaking to thenff.com yesterday, the midfield enforcer, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday said there would be no option for the three-time African champions other than to give their best with the FIFA World Cup right by the door on that day.

“The match comes up two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup. It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams, as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me, having spent many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to. We (Super Eagles) are already talking to ourselves and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

Nigeria takes on Croatia in their first match at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday, 16th June before games against Iceland (Volgograd; 22nd June) and Argentina (Saint Petersburg; 26th June) in Group D. England will play her first match against Tunisia (Volgograd; 18th June) before matches against Panama (Nizhny Novgorod; 24th June) and Belgium (Kaliningrad; 28th June) in Group G.

