International Friendly: Eagles camp opens in Wroclaw

• Ighalo in 15-hour flight to join team

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles camp will open today in the Polish city of Wroclaw ahead of the pre World Cup friendly with Poland on Friday .The Eagles camped at the Radisson Blu hotel, will trade tackles with Poland national team at the 43,000 capacity Stadium in Wroclaw.

Nigeria’s 28 –man playing squad will also be involved in another friendly against equally Russia 2018 –bound Serbia, at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) four days later.

The Nigeria Football Federation informed all the invited players via email to report at Wroclaw latest Monday 19th March, 2018 by 1300 hours as training will commence same day.

Meanwhile, Changchun Yatai frontman Odion Ighalo will arrive at the Super Eagles Radisson Blu hotel camp in Wrocław later than the time he is expected.

Ighalo just finished playing a league match for his club and cannot meet up with the 1300 hours deadline on Monday because of the time difference as China is seven hours ahead of Poland.

The former Watford and Granada star will fly to the Chinese capital, Beijing,Monday morning local time with the first flight from Changchun and his flight from Beijing to London is still in the morning.

From London he will take another flight to Wrocław and the total flight duration for the three trips is 15 hours, excluding time taken for airport formalities.

In another related development, defender, John Ogu may miss out of Eagles first training session Monday evening.

The Hapoel Beer Sheva star is yet to get a favourable response from the Embassy, where he had applied for a visa, as at the end of last week.