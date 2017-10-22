The Sun News
22nd October 2017 - International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia
22nd October 2017 - 100 matches, seven trophies!
22nd October 2017 - Ghana, others for Lagos taekwondo classics
22nd October 2017 - Suspension starts for nine IWF member federations involved in Olympic doping
22nd October 2017 - NB Plc pledges to keep supporting Abuja golf tourney
22nd October 2017 - How $5.5bn loan will ruin Nigeria — Economic expert, Henry Boyo
22nd October 2017 - SCRAMBLE FOR PDP’S UMBRELLA
22nd October 2017 - Lagos PDP chairman is dead
22nd October 2017 - Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha
22nd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP
Home / Sports / International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia

International friendly : Eagles, Argentina to clash November 14 in Russia

— 22nd October 2017

by George Aluo

The nation’s soccer governing body, NFF has sealed an international friendly deal with Argentina as part of Super Eagles build up to next year’s Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles would on November 14 face the Argies in the Russian city of Krasnodar, four days after playing Algeria away in the last match of the Russia 2018 W orld Cup qualification series.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed at the weekend that nearly all arrangements have been concluded with regards to the big match, subject to approval by world football –ruling body, FIFA and agreeable flight arrangements.

“We have had long and fruitful talks, and we can say that we have an agreement. We await the approval by FIFA and also, we have to agree on the flight arrangements that would be comfortable for the players and crew.

“The match will come up on 14th November, four days after the Super Eagles’ final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match away to Algeria. We had offers from teams like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco but we have opted for the Argentines,” Sanusi said.

The Eagles take on Algeria’s Fennecs in what is no more than an academic exercise, at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine on Friday, 10th November.

Nigeria and Argentina played two high –profile friendly matches in 2011, the first in Abuja in June ending 4-1 in favour of the Super Eagles. The Albiceleste trumped the second encounter 3-1 in Dhaka, Bangladesh three months later.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, who also organized the friendly matches with the Argentines in 2011 and has been working hard for various Nigerian National Teams in the areas of training camps and friendly games since 2009, told thenff.com: “We are very pleased to be able to deliver such a high –profile game to celebrate the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualification.

“It was a lot of work over the past week but we are happy this has become reality. We will, in due course, reveal the Nigerian sponsor of the match who will have the match rights in Nigeria.”

While Argentina qualified for Russia on the final day of the South American qualification campaign, the Super Eagles have reached Russia with a match to spare.

Nigeria have had to confront Argentina in four of its previous five FIFA World Cup appearances, starting with a 1-2 defeat in Boston, USA in the African team’s debut in 1994. Argentina won another group phase clash 1-0 in Ibaraki, Japan in 2002, won a similar encounter by the same margin in Johannesburg, South Africa eight years later and then edged the Eagles 3-2 in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2014.

Other famous encounters between both nations include two final matches of the Olympic Men’s Football Tournament  Nigeria edging it in 1996 in America and the Argies winning by the odd goal in China 12 years later. Argentina will clash with World Cup hosts Russia in a friendly on 10th November while the Eagles are playing the Fennecs in Constantine.  

Latest

How $5.5bn loan will ruin Nigeria — Economic expert, Henry Boyo

— 22nd October 2017

What are your thoughts on the Federal Government’s plan to borrow another $5.5 billion, which would be used to service existing debts and also sustain the tempo in the recovery of the economy that is just crawling out of recession?   I would like to think that the government knows what it is doing. But…

  • SCRAMBLE FOR PDP’S UMBRELLA

    — 22nd October 2017

    Men who want to lead Nigeria’s struggling main opposition party By Omoniyi Salaudeen Jostling for the elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December is gradually building up. Although there is no official date yet for the long awaited outing which would definitely shape the future of the party, a new…

  • Lagos PDP chairman is dead

    — 22nd October 2017

    By Remi Adefulu Caretaker Committee Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead. He was said to have slumped yesterday at Ikeja Airport Hotel, from where he was rushed to the Lagos State university Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where he was confirmed dead. Sunday Sun gathered that the late PDP boss was…

  • Where I see myself in 2019 – Rochas Okorocha

    — 22nd October 2017

    IPOB was overpriced By Christy Anyanwu The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha in this interview with Sunday Sun, speaks about his childhood dreams, life as governor, State of the nation, his family and life at 55  Excerpts. What are the greatest challenges before you as the governor of Imo State? I don’t have…

  • Anambra guber: Mbazulike Amaechi okays PDP

    — 22nd October 2017

      From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka   One of the few surviving nationalists and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Oseloka  Obaze for victory in the November 18 Anambra State governorship election. Amaechi who spoke in his country home, Ukpor when the PDP…

