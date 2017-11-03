International friendly : Don’t allow Argentina humiliate Eagles, Siasia charges Rohr

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former national team chief coach, Samson Siasia has charged the Super Eagles to show mental and technical toughness to ensure that the Argentine national team does not humiliate Nigeria in the international friendly billed for Russia.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Sunsports in Abuja, Siasia equally urged the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr to parade the best legs the country can afford to avoid an embarrassment from the South American side, suggesting that the friendly should not be a match to test run fresh legs.

Reacting to the international friendly against Argentina, SiaOne said: “My suggestion is that we should first try some players in the last qualifier tie against Algeria. Since it is not a game that may count against us, I think we should use it to get good squad to face Argentina.

“I want to urge the players to be careful not to allow the Argentines to embarrass us. Since I won’t want Argentina to humiliate us, we have to parade a team that will give Argentina good fight. This is what I will suggest since I am not the one in charge and if I were there, it would be exactly what I will do. Let me warn again that we must parade our best legs if we don’t want Argentina to embarrass us. The players must approach the game with some toughness,” he warned.