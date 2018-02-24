The Sun News
Latest
24th February 2018 - International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast
24th February 2018 - Police to mop up illegal possession of arms
24th February 2018 - The Sun Awards : It’s D-Day
24th February 2018 - NUPENG threatens fresh strike
24th February 2018 - NDLEA destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo
24th February 2018 - Yobe schoolgirls’ abduction: No efforts will be spared to bring them back – Buhari
24th February 2018 - Pastor arrested in Rivers for killing 3 church members
24th February 2018 - Gov Bello in fresh controversy, picks another voter’s card in Okene
24th February 2018 - How to end herdsmen/farmers crisis –Akeredolu
24th February 2018 - Buhari to TI: Focus on facts, not fiction
Home / Cover / National / International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast

International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast

— 24th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

As a response to displacement brought about by the conflict with Boko Haram in the northeast of Nigeria, International donors have mobilized $940 million in humanitarian aid to the troubled region, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

It stated that the fund which was raised at a conference in Oslo, Norway, was a little below the target of $1.05 billion and was actually meant for 2017 humanitarian needs in the northeast.

The Humanitarian Financing Advisor, UN OCHA, Alta Bell, stated that the international organisation was also intervening in other countries, but emphasised that in Nigeria the office conducted a needs assessment for states in the northeast and figured out that $1.05 billion was needed as humanitarian aid to the region.

Bell spoke at an event organised by the Civil Society Network for Lake Chad Region in Abuja on Friday. 

She said:

“With respect to Nigeria in the year 2017, there was a humanitarian response plan that was developed and it was done in partnership with all partners. We looked at the needs, we did the needs overview of the different states in the North-East and we came up with a plan to respond to the very significant needs which actually amounted to $1.05bn. This is extremely large requirement.

“However, as a result of conferences like Oslo and awareness campaigns, funds were raised. Through Oslo, the actual response in terms of contributions was extremely generous. With more than $740m raised and mobilised to respond to needs, and even outside of that another $200m which was also for humanitarian needs. That is unprecedented.”

Commending the network of CSOs at the event, Bell said, “So thanks to all of your voices, the influence that you’ve had with the government, with the donors and at this Oslo conference that really kick-started the response and led to a massive scale-up in response.”

She stated that in 2017, the UN OCHA was able to reach out to 5.1 million people in the affected region.

Bell said more humanitarian workers will be employed, going forward.

She said:

“In 2017, we were looking at a target of 6.9 million people and we were able to assist 5.1 million people, together with all of our partners. And this is also an impressive achievement which could not have been done without the support of local partners.

“Certainly, we are now looking at something like 3,000 humanitarian workers, most of whom are local, whether local NGOs or staff working with the international NGOs in the UN because they are the frontline responders.”

She said an additional $1.05 billion will be needed for humanitarian needs in 2018, adding that her office had started working with international financial institutions in order to meet the needs of more people in the North-East.

“In this year 2018, we are actually looking at another $1.05bn that is going to be required to respond. Certainly in order to respond well we need to maintain the momentum that was achieved last year and we also recognise the need for strengthening our partnership with local NGOs and with the civil society, Bell said.

“I will like to say that with respect to this year, we are also working very closely with our development partners and different banks, including the World Bank, because we really want to work towards more stabilisation and more legitimacy in the different areas where there have been some sort of high levels of conflict.”

Also speaking at the event the Chairman of the Network of CSOs in the region, Mr. Shehu Ahmed, urged the government to improve security in the region, following the recent kidnap of about 100 hundred girls from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State, as well as the bombings and attacks by insurgents across north-east and the Lake Chad region.

He added that without the support of the international community and donor agencies, the situation in the north-east could have been worse than it is at the moment.

He said:

“As we all know, it’s the responsibility of every government to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. With respect to the kidnap in Yobe, we from the civil society, we are telling the stakeholders, especially the government to take their jobs very seriously, which is the protection of lives and property and give people the right information.

“They should stop playing games with people’s lives. The Boko Haram issue is a challenge, hence, let us all put our hands on deck and see that we surmount this challenges together.”

He said the government and civil societies cannot continue to work at crossroads, noting that collaboration is critical in tackling the challenges posed by the insurgency.

He said that “Though the government is trying, but it still needs to do more. We need to be up and doing and be at the top of our games. As long as the government is not providing the needed security, there is a gap to be filled.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th February 2018 at 11:26 am
    Reply

    Only Disintegrated Republics of the natives will end the war. Only Disintegrated Republics of the natives will end the humanitarian needs. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened and established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

International donors pool $904 million to tackle humanitarian crisis in Northeast

— 24th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja As a response to displacement brought about by the conflict with Boko Haram in the northeast of Nigeria, International donors have mobilized $940 million in humanitarian aid to the troubled region, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said. It stated that the fund which was raised at a conference…

  • Police to mop up illegal possession of arms

    — 24th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Nigeria Police Force is set to mop up all illegal possession of arms especially in volatile states in Nigeria. The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, is said to be worried by the increasing rate of the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country by “violent criminals and criminal gangs……

  • The Sun Awards : It’s D-Day

    — 24th February 2018

    Ambode, Wike, Saraki lock down Lagos As The Sun honours 23 eminent Nigerians The crème of Nigeria’s political class, industry, professions, sports and entertainment will converge on Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, today to celebrate 23 distinguished Nigerians being honoured at The Sun Awards. This year’s edition of the annual red carpet ceremony, reputed to…

  • NUPENG threatens fresh strike

    — 24th February 2018

    Asks FG to `think outside box’ to end fuel scarcity Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has told the Federal Government to “think outside the box,’’ to end persistent fuel scarcity in Nigeria, just as the union threatened to embark on another strike if any of its members is sacked in the…

  • NDLEA destroys drugs worth N10b in Edo

    — 24th February 2018

    The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo Command on Friday destroyed illicit drugs valued at more than N10 billion in Benin. Retired Col. Mohammad Abdallah, the Chairman of NDLEA who supervised the exercise, said that the quantum of drugs being destroyed clearly called for state of emergency over drug situation in the country. Abdallah…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share