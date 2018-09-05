– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father
5th September 2018 - Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences
5th September 2018 - Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling
5th September 2018 - Red card for Osu caste in Enugu
5th September 2018 - Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park
5th September 2018 - 2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike
5th September 2018 - PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee
5th September 2018 - Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter
5th September 2018 - New book says White House under Trump in perpetual ‘nervous breakdown’
5th September 2018 - Ceasefire agreement reached in Libya, says UN mission
Home / National / International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram
Boko Haram

International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram

— 5th September 2018

Donors at the international conference on Boko Haram holding in Berlin have pledged $2.52 billion (2.17 billion euros) to help countries in the Lake Chad Basin fight Boko Haram.

Germany’s foreign ministry said the aid would be disbursed “in the coming years” to Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, where the jihadist group launched frequent suicide bomb attacks from its bases in Lake Chad.

The two-day conference which kicked off was attended by more than 70 states, international organisations and non-governmental organizations. It raised $672 million in 2017.

Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator and Head, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, thanked donors for the generous donations.

READ ALSO Nasarawa Assembly passes youth empowerment bill

Mr Lowcock said: “Your contribution at the Lake Chad Berlin conference will help us deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout the Lake Chad Basin. “This support is crucial to ensuring that life-saving assistance reaches all those in need.”

The conference focused on humanitarian assistance, civilian protection, crisis prevention and stabilisation for the region and sought to raise $1.56 billion while Lowcock had projected more than one billion dollars.

Donations and pledges by countries as monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were Germany, the host country, 265 million Euros and Norway, 125 million dollars. The others were United States, 420 million dollars; Switzerland, 20 million dollars; France, 131 million Euros; Belgium, 45 million Euros; Finland, 2.3 million Euros; and Denmark, 72.5 million.

NAN reports that United Kingdom donated 146 million pounds; Canada, CAD, 68 million dollars; European Union, 231.5 million Euros; Luxembourg, 40 million Euros and Spain, 3.2 million Euros.

Mr Lowcock said famine was averted in the region last year largely due to international aid, but that millions of people in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon were still in dire need of help.

The UN humanitarian chief, however, cautioned that “the crisis is not over. There are still 10 million people who need life-saving assistance.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 7:01 am
    Reply

    There’s nothing call Boko Haram in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- they’re Revolutionary Militant Group of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which its members are the new military, police etc. of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. No amount of money, weapons etc. will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits in this natives territory without law, is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. This is 21st century world international order in which this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 7:18 am
    Reply

    Peace is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The enemy said he meaning of Boko Haram is “western education is forbidden”. In other words, “productive education is forbidden”. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order prevented “productive education” with Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice etc. which ruined existence of this territory natives so as to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and stole this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., and use the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and held Africa bondage, underdeveloped and backward. Who then are the actual Boko Haram who forbids “productive education” which ruined existence of this territory natives? Is it this territory natives fighting for their Liberation, fighting for their existence securities and freedom etc., or fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order who prevented “productive education, productivity etc” which ruined existence securities and freedom of this territory natives? God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

police

Police arrest man, 27, who allegedly arranged the kidnap, death of father

— 5th September 2018

NAN The Osun Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27 year-old man Isa Adamu, who allegedly conspired with others to kidnap and later murder his 55 vear-old father after collecting ransom from his family. The murdered man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu. Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Osun Commissioner of Police, while parading suspects…

  • Myanmar: Wives of convicted Reuters reporters shocked by sentences

    — 5th September 2018

    The wives of two Myanmar reporters for the Reuters news agency sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for possessing state secrets said yesterday they were shocked by the court’s decision. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced Monday in proceedings that were widely decried as unfair. They had reported about the army’s brutal counterinsurgency campaign…

  • ebonyi government

    Customs boss solicits support of Ebonyi Govt. to end smuggling

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Customs Service is soliciting the collaboration of the Ebonyi government in ending the smuggling of rice in the state and the South East Zone. Mr Jamal Adediran, South East Zonal Comptroller of the service made the call on Tuesday in Abakaliki during a visit to Gov. David Umahi as part of his…

  • industrial park

    Edo: Obaseki gets nod for Chinese investments in seaport, refinery, industrial park

    — 5th September 2018

    Emma Njoku Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has finally inked a deal with the Vice President of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Li Yi, for the development of the Benin River Port in Gelegele area of the state. Both parties also signed the final investment agreement to develop the Benin Industrial Park with CHEC…

  • Ikwerre

    2019: Ikwerre women,  groups declare support for Wike

    — 5th September 2018

    Tony John,  Port Harcourt Market women, youth groups and commercial motorcyclists in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State have declared their support for the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, citing his outstanding performance as reason for  their endorsement.  They declared their support for Governor Wike yesterday, during the sensitisation tour of ‘One million…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share