Raphael Ede, Enugu

Federal Government has said that the international community is in full support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said this yesterday, while addressing members of the Enugu West People’s Assembly (EWPA) and supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the official commissioning of branded vehicles for the support of President Buhari’s re-election in Awgu Local Government of Enugu state.

In a way of justifying his claim, the minister said Nigeria has become an investment destination and disclosed that the UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will be in the country next week.

Onyeama, who said contrary to the speculation that the president’s speech on corruption was scaring international communities and foreign investors out of Nigeria, added that since the president took the initiative to establish a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria has jumped about 25 places in the World Bank ranking on the ease of doing business.

He said: “The whole world is seeing that Nigeria, under President Buhari, is more and more a place of investment. The international community is very supportive of President Buhari, as you can see the president has transformed our relationship with foreign countries and, also, the perception of Nigeria by foreign leaders and evidence of that is the rate and numbers of foreign leaders, high level foreign leaders coming to Nigeria.”