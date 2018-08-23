– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Int’l community not against Buhari’s re-election – FG
23rd August 2018 - Avoid mistakes of major parties, Obasanjo advises ADC
23rd August 2018 - Buhari hails 2 honest security men at Lagos airport
23rd August 2018 - Bible Society organises essay competition for corps members
23rd August 2018 - Of defections and counter-narratives
23rd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah: PDP furious over threat to Saraki
23rd August 2018 - Daura Emirate names Kalu Hausa Ambassador Plenipotentiary
23rd August 2018 - Buhari laying foundation for greater economy –Tinubu
23rd August 2018 - Restructuring, panacea for insecurity in Nigeria – Clark
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Atiku mocks Buhari over 800-metre walk claim
Home / National / Int’l community not against Buhari’s re-election – FG
INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY NOT AGAINST BUHARI

Int’l community not against Buhari’s re-election – FG

— 23rd August 2018

“The international community is very supportive of President Buhari, as you can see the president has transformed our relationship with foreign countries..”

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Federal Government has said that the international community is in full support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said this yesterday, while addressing members of the Enugu West People’s Assembly (EWPA) and supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the official commissioning of branded vehicles for the support of President Buhari’s re-election in Awgu Local Government of Enugu state. 

READ ALSO: How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama

In a way of justifying his claim, the minister said Nigeria has become an investment destination and disclosed that the UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will be in the country next week.

Onyeama, who said contrary to the speculation that the president’s speech on corruption was scaring international communities and foreign investors out of Nigeria, added that since the president took the initiative to establish a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria has jumped about 25 places in the World Bank ranking on the ease of doing business. 

He said: “The whole world is seeing that Nigeria, under President Buhari, is more and more a place of investment. The international community is very supportive of President Buhari, as you can see the president has transformed our relationship with foreign countries and, also, the perception of Nigeria by foreign leaders and evidence of that is the rate and numbers of foreign leaders, high level foreign leaders coming to Nigeria.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY NOT AGAINST BUHARI

Int’l community not against Buhari’s re-election – FG

— 23rd August 2018

“The international community is very supportive of President Buhari, as you can see the president has transformed our relationship with foreign countries..” Raphael Ede, Enugu Federal Government has said that the international community is in full support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, said this yesterday, while addressing members of…

  • OBASANJO - MAJOR PARTIES - ADC

    Avoid mistakes of major parties, Obasanjo advises ADC

    — 23rd August 2018

    “The major parties, right now, have image deficit, discipline deficit, commitment deficit and leadership deficit…” Philip Nwosu Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to stand out in the Nigerian political terrain and avoid the same mistakes that have affected the smooth running of major political parties in the country. The former…

  • HONEST SECURITY MEN

    Buhari hails 2 honest security men at Lagos airport

    — 23rd August 2018

    “It was not until 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Security, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.” Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed two security men, Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at the Murtala Muhammed Airport…

  • BSN - CORPS MEMBERS

    Bible Society organises essay competition for corps members

    — 23rd August 2018

    BSN said the six youth corps members who won the written part of the competition in June 2018, would be defending their entries at a Symposium to take place at the NIIA Tony Udemba The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has announced plans to flag off the 7th edition of its Annual Essay Competition/Symposium for members…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH - SARAKI - RESIGN THREAT

    Miyetti Allah: PDP furious over threat to Saraki

    — 23rd August 2018

    • Group disowns official demanding Senate President resign • He must be arrested, tried for treason – PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Fred Itua, Abuja and Job Osazuwa Ripples caused by the call on Dr. Bukola Saraki to throw in the towel as president of the Senate or be forced out is not in a hurry to settle,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share