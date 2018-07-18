Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption— 18th July 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the aid and cooperation of the international community in the anti-graft war.
President Buhari in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary
of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, specifically appealed to member states to support ICC with jurisdiction over serious cases of corruption and illicit financial flows by state actors.
READ ALSO: 2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC
According to him, a strong and effective ICC has the potential to send a powerful message about the international community’s commitment to accountability, a message that will be heard by both victims and perpetrators.
“Equally, a strong and effective ICC demonstrates the international community’s commitment to the rule of law.
“A strong and effective ICC can also act as a catalyst for other justice efforts, expanding the reach of accountability.
“These could include serious cases of corruption by state actors that severely compromise the development efforts of countries and throw citizens into greater poverty.
“These could also include cases of illicit financial flows where countries are complicit and obstruct repatriation of stolen assets. As the African Union Champion on Anti-corruption, these are issues dear to my heart,” he said.
He also assured the international community that the 2019 general elections will be free, fair and peaceful.
He said the kind of violence that characterised the 2011 elections would not happen under his watch.
“Let me intimate you that Nigeria is preparing to conduct general elections in 2019. Contrary to the tragic incidents that characterised the 2011 general elections in Nigeria which necessitated preliminary investigations by the International Criminal Court, I assure you that all hands are on deck to prevent any recurrence of such tragic incidents.
“We shall do everything possible to ensure that Nigeria witnesses the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections in 2019,” he said.
President Buhari thanked the judges of the court for electing a Nigerian, Chike Eboe-Osuji, as president, saying that Nigeria was proud of him.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa17th July 2018
-
Latest
Buhari woos ICC on fight against corruption— 18th July 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the aid and cooperation of the international community in the anti-graft war. President Buhari in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, specifically appealed to member states to support ICC with jurisdiction…
-
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
-
Ekiti election falls below global standards – Observers— 18th July 2018
“The July election 14 was full of human rights violations, political party agents arrest, disruption of polls leading to cancellation of polls results… It scared some voters away and is a clear case of violation of humans rights which disenfranchised voters as those who voted were either induced or forced to vote a certain party…
-
Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP— 18th July 2018
– Vote buying allegation detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy, says Accord Party Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations of vote-buying during the Saturday, July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State. The main opposition party said its leadership would not allow such practice under any guise. In…
-
Court-martial gives soldiers death sentence, jail terms— 18th July 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja A General Court-Martial (GCM) set up by the Nigerian Army has sentenced 13 soldiers to death and life imprisonment for offences ranging from manslaughter, murder, torture to assault and arson. READ ALSO: Army Court Martial: Demoted General appeals verdict This is even as the army has reiterated its commitment in the fight…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Total lockdown on Lagos highway— 18th July 2018
– Lockdown means more pain, anguish for residents, as Apapa gridlock extends to Isolo – We spend 2 weeks from Mile 2 to ports, truck drivers lament Cosmas Omegoh The gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos and other adjoining areas has worsened. As at yesterday, it had attained phenomenal heights. The road, at the moment,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Russia 2018: The ‘war’ is over— 18th July 2018
Amidst a most stunning ambiance, the 23rd edition of Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup, tagged Russia 2018, came to a scintillating close on Sunday, July 15 at the 81,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. In the past one month, football fans across the world have watched with great excitement as 32 nations locked…
Columnists
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply