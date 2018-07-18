President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the aid and cooperation of the international community in the anti-graft war. President Buhari in his keynote address at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary

of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, specifically appealed to member states to support ICC with jurisdiction over serious cases of corruption and illicit financial flows by state actors. READ ALSO: 2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC According to him, a strong and effective ICC has the potential to send a powerful message about the international community’s commitment to accountability, a message that will be heard by both victims and perpetrators. “Equally, a strong and effective ICC demonstrates the international community’s commitment to the rule of law.

“A strong and effective ICC can also act as a catalyst for other justice efforts, expanding the reach of accountability. “These could include serious cases of corruption by state actors that severely compromise the development efforts of countries and throw citizens into greater poverty. “These could also include cases of illicit financial flows where countries are complicit and obstruct repatriation of stolen assets. As the African Union Champion on Anti-corruption, these are issues dear to my heart,” he said. He also assured the international community that the 2019 general elections will be free, fair and peaceful.