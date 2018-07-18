This has made the functioning of the police at best nebulous and often ineffective. There are also questions about the capacity of the police to meet their core mandate of providing internal security.

Besides, what obtains in Nigeria is different from what is found in other federations worldwide. In the US, the police is decentralised and constituted along the various federal, state and county authorities. In Britain, there are over 20 police jurisdictions, same for France, Canada and many others. The police, as the first line of defence for the ordinary citizen, must be as close to the people as possible. When the authority is far removed from the people, it tends to limit the effectiveness of such a police force as we have continually experienced in our country. Therefore, the need to review its architecture, as part of the overall debate to restructure the country, has become a persistent cry.

In the face of rising insecurity, some state officials have had to renew the calls for state police. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the idea of state police has become inevitable. His position has been endorsed by the National Economic Council (NEC), over which he presides. The NEC is made up of all the state governors and some key ministers. The state governors have canvassed this imperative, too. So, there appears to be a groundswell of opinion on the need for the state police.