Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, told a House of Representatives commission that the Ministry of Interior did not get permission to reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita spoke before the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina back into the civil service.

She maintained that the Interior ministry of Interior did not wait to get instruction for reinstatement of Maina but merely acted on a memo from the federal Civil Service Commission stating the proposed reinstatement of Maina.

Details later…