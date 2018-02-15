The Sun News
15th February 2018 - Interesting things to see at Terra Kulture
15th February 2018 - Jumia holds Nigeria Travel Awards
15th February 2018 - Mystery snake and the nation’s comedy of errors
15th February 2018 - Leadership: These are minutes of the last meeting
15th February 2018 - The sequence of 2019 elections
15th February 2018 - Nnaji: Fighting poverty through the legislature with ICT
15th February 2018 - Danger signal in Kenya
15th February 2018 - Passing down the culture in a foreign land
15th February 2018 - NANF drags English FA to court over $10bn betting revenue
15th February 2018 - Champions Shield: Falode hails Ambode
Interesting things to see at Terra Kulture

15th February 2018

Terra Kulture is a prestigious and internationally-acclaimed art house owned by Nigerian lawyer Bolanle Austen-Peters, who founded it in 2003. The establishment has been in existence for almost 12 years and, in that time, has hosted over 200 art exhibitions, 135 plays and 65 book readings, with over 10,000 adults and children having attended their language classes.

      In addition to the centre’s impressive achievements, it also boasts of interesting features that are simply a ‘must-see’.

Art exhibitions

This is a prime destination for art enthusiasts as Terra Kulture houses numerous pieces showcasing some of the finest works of Nigerian artists. Its art gallery features an impressive collection of paintings, photographs and sculptures, alongside the works of some very talented and revered Nigerians in the art and creative industry.

 

Stage plays

Terra Kulture has, over the years, been able to build a reputation as “the nerve centre for Nigerian theatre” because it hosts frequent stage productions (mostly every Sunday) throughout the year, giving both established and upcoming names a chance to showcase their talent. If you are a lover of art and theatre, Terra Kulture is indeed the place for you to get immersed in the beauty and excitement of art and theatre.

 

Terra Kulture restaurant

Since Terra Kulture is known for celebrating all things relating to Nigerian culture, it is no surprise that their restaurant offers an impressive variety of some of the best Nigerian food. Aside from offering delicious local food, the restaurant is also an aesthetic delight as it is decorated with authentic art pieces that you can appreciate while munching on their mouth-watering meals.

 

Bookshop

Writers and bibliophiles are not left out. Terra Kulture indeed caters to all tastes (art, theatre and even literary works). Terra Kulture’s bookstore is equipped with a wide range of African literature for your reading pleasure.

