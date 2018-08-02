Serie A giants, Inter Milan has congratulated Nwankwo Kanu as he marked 42nd birthday yesterday.

According to a statement by the Milan based club; “the former Nigerian attacker, who won the 1998 UEFA Cup with the Nerazzurri, is 42.

“He joined from Ajax in the summer of 1996 after winning gold at the Atlanta Olympics with Nigeria. However, he didn’t make his Inter debut didn’t until 1998 due to time spent correcting a serious heart defect.

His first and only Inter goal came in March that same year, with a strike against Atalanta meaning the world to both him and Nerazzurri fans alike.

“On behalf of everyone at FC Internazionale Milano and Inter Forever, we’d like to wish Nwankwo Kanu a very happy 42nd birthday!”