When a community is ransacked ceaselessly

Inter-community conflicts caused by border disputes are a common feature of life in various parts of the country. Unfortunately, the conflicts tend to generate feelings of mutual destruction. Inter-community dispute is an obstacle to socio-economic development. Human, financial, and material resources are often invested needlessly in aiding, advancing, and sustaining community conflicts. When a community is constantly attacked by another community, when a community is raided and its resources pillaged by another community, there is that temptation for the community on the receiving end to commence a tit-for-tat response.

Border disputes have never advanced the economic development of communities. They undermine rather than improve the welfare of communities. Inter-community disputes have never been known to solve the problems of any society. Harmonious relationships with neighbours, mutual collaboration, cooperation, and freedom from strife serve as the engines that fire the spirit of local community development. When people say that unity is strength or that unity is a powerful symbol of development, they emphasise supremacy of partnership and group effort over hostile, divisive, and disorderly conduct that provoke unnecessary conflict.

No community has the right to invade another community, to kidnap and kill citizens of another community, and to hold members of another community as prisoners of war. If there is rule of law in the country, if law and order are vigorously enforced, if the welfare, wellbeing, security, and safety of citizens are promoted and guaranteed by the federal and state governments, invasion of one community by another could be checked. If intelligence organisations and security agencies are as nimble and alert as those who advocate the destruction of other human beings, there should be no reason why any community should worry about possible invasion of its territory by citizens of a neighbouring community.

Unfortunately, inter-community conflict engendered by border dispute is on the rise. These things occur because law and order have broken down, because governments have shown little or no concern for the welfare, wellbeing, and security of ordinary citizens, and because those who promote war sentiments tend to benefit most from inter-community conflicts. Someone once said that inter-community disputes are commercially profitable. That remark is an accurate representation of the situation in various communities that have experienced no peace for decades.