Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is on his way to Inter Milan after a fee was agreed between the two clubs, according to a report.

Italian outlet SportMediaSet claims that the Nerazzurri will initially take the 31-year-old on loan to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play restrictions, before handing over £17.8m next year to make the deal permanent.

READ ALSO Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed on Monday that the German champions were open to offers for Vidal, who was used in 22 of last season’s Bundesliga matches.

Following a three-year spell at the Allianz Arena, the report indicates that the Chile international is now just a matter of days from becoming an Inter player.

Vidal, also formerly of Juventus, will reportedly be paid £4m a year in wages by the Serie A side.