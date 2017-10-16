The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank
16th October 2017 - Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau
16th October 2017 - Monkey Pox patient commits suicide
16th October 2017 - Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers
16th October 2017 - Business ease: 3 ministers meet over visa issuance
16th October 2017 - All 3 Monkey Pox cases in Nigeria in Bayelsa -FG 
16th October 2017 - Bayelsa gov makes 2 community accessible by road first time in history 
16th October 2017 - FG confirms three cases of Monkeypox virus
16th October 2017 - 2019: Ajimobi backs Sen. Adeola for Ogun governor
Home / Business / Cover / Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank

Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank

— 16th October 2017

 

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the sealing of Intels, a company belonging to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) was a ploy to weaken him politically ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the media reports of the sealing of the logistic company, Comrade Frank in a statement Monday in Abuja warned federal government agencies, including FIRS not to drag itself into the politics of 2019 elections.

According to the statement; “This is not the time to play politics with the issues of governance. Could it be another ploy to weaken Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of his perceived ambition for 2019?”

While condemning the action of FIRS, Frank noted: “It is pertinent to note that in the history, since the establishment of Intels, no federal government has ever persecuted the company like this present government. The action of the FIRS, NPA, and FTZ as agencies of government is and can be seen to be attempts to humiliate Atiku.

“How come FIRS just realized the non-payment of tax by Intels? The export free zone just realized that Intels is operating illegally. If the agencies just realized all these, it means they have shown total failure in discharging their duties. Let’s learn to follow due process,” he warned.

However, asking the presidency to promptly intervene before it gets out of hands, Comrade Frank added: “I want to believe that the presidency is not aware of this over bearing and over zealousness on the part of these government agencies. By this, I ask the presidency to promptly intervene in this matter before it gets late.”

He further warned the government agencies to thread carefully, stressing: “my thoughts are that some political leaders who are afraid of his profile and hell bent on truncating his perceived ambition are behind all these.

“The good news is that no matter what these agencies of government do, the prerogative and his decision to run for presidency come 2019 is his fundamental right and rightly so if he so desires. Nigeria as it is today has a lot going on and this latest brazen acts by government agencies is the least on the minds of Nigerians.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Intels: Presidency plan to weaken Atiku for 2019 -Timi Frank

— 16th October 2017

  From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the sealing of Intels, a company belonging to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, by the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) was a ploy to weaken him politically ahead of the 2019 presidential election….

  • Court orders FG to serve charges on Senator Misau

    — 16th October 2017

          From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama District has ordered the federal government to serve on the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isah Misau charges it preferred on him. Misau is slammed with a five count charge by the federal government bothering on…

  • Monkey Pox patient commits suicide

    — 16th October 2017

      From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A monkey pox patient has committed suicide at the Niger Delta University Teaching University,Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The deceased was one of the patients being managed at the isolation facility at the NDUTH and was about to be discharged before he committed suicide. A statement from…

  • Ondo communities protests 8 months power outage

    — 16th October 2017

      From Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Economic and commercial activities were  Monday grounded in Kajola and Araromi Communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as residents of the two communities protested against the over eight months power outage. The protesters who were mainly artisans and youths in large numbers took to the streets…

  • Bayelsa SARS outguns, arrests 4 armed robbers

    — 16th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three suspected armed robberry suspects have been arrested by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad of the Bayelsa State Police Command. The three suspects arrested over the weekend while trying to escape after a robbery incident along Captain Ayeni Street, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital are under interrogation in the custody of the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share