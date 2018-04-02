The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release
2nd April 2018 - No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku
2nd April 2018 - Easter message, Pope urges ‘end to Syria carnage’
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi
2nd April 2018 - PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019
2nd April 2018 - ACFTA: Big blunder or cautious step?
2nd April 2018 - We need technology to halt cow invasion in airports –Dunoma, FAAN boss
2nd April 2018 - Integrated rice-duck farming’ll boost Nigeria’s food security
2nd April 2018 - How weeds threaten cassava yield –Agric Commissioners
2nd April 2018 - Steps to unlock treasures in footware manufacturing
Home / Business / Integrated rice-duck farming’ll boost Nigeria’s food security

Integrated rice-duck farming’ll boost Nigeria’s food security

— 2nd April 2018

Steve Agbota

For many years, Nigeria has been struggling to attain self-sufficiency in rice production. Different programmes including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) have been introduced to reduce rice deficit in the country.

Despite all these efforts put in place, Nigeria still remains the second largest importer of rice in the world, accounting for 25 per cent of the continent’s import. Local production is done on 2.8 million hectares of farmland.

Nigeria produces 2.55 million metric tonnes of the estimated 6.1 million metric tonnes it consumes annually. It is further projected that Nigeria’s rice consumption will rise to 35 million metric tonnes by 2050, increasing at the rate of 7 per cent per annum due to estimated population growth.

But experts believe that to feed the projected growing population, the Federal Government must consider Integrated Rice-Duck Farming (IRDF) technology since the conventional ways of planting rice in the country cannot meet demand.

Rice-duck farming is an integrated type of farming technology, that is especially suitable for resource poor farmers to produce organic rice at low cost.

The evidence from various Asian countries  including India, Japan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Vietnam and some other countries, has proved the integration of ducks in rice field as a successful and productive farming technology.

Daily Sun investigation revealed that integrating ducks in rice farming have been proven to increase 30 per cent higher yield with about 60 per cent higher net return.

This technology has also proven to be far better than conventional ways of growing rice as the same cultivation area can be used for not only rice production but also subsidiary products like meat and eggs. At the same time it reduces labour inputs through control of weeds and insects by ducks.

Experts are of the opinion that growing rice and ducks together in an irrigated paddy field could well be a solution to providing food security for a surging population in any developing nation. This method of farming has reduced poverty, hunger and brought inclusive growth to a large segment of the population in the Philippines.

Technically, if government can invest and empower farmers to adopt the technology, Nigeria will save $300 million in import substitution annually.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations  (FAO), IRDF technology will enable farmers grow rice without using pesticide or herbicide. They will also earn extra money when the fully grown ducks are sold or when they start laying eggs.

The UN agency said, “beside its economic benefits, this technology is especially environmental-friendly. The application of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides can be reduced thereby improving soil quality and pest control.

“The additional benefits of this good practice option are a higher food security to small farming households in times of calamities and on long-term basis the contribution to reduce methane emission. Hence, integration of duck in lowland rice production is recommended as climate adaptation and mitigation option.”

Therefore, experts urged the Federal Government to partner FAO and one the Asian countries to adopt integrated rice-duck farming by training a large number of Nigeria’s farmers to embrace the technology.

A Bio-technology Engineer, Roshan Shetty, who runs an AgroBioTech Channel in India told Daily Sun that the IRDF, in which ducks feed on insects and weeds in paddies and fertilise rice plants, has been a flagship of Asian sustainable agriculture movements.

He added: “Farming is being revolutionised by a technological wave. That’s great news. By 2050, the earth’s population will be 10 billion, so we need to almost double the amount of food we now produce.”

Speaking on the benefits of rice-duck farming, Shetty said ducks eat harmful insects and weeds, thereby averting the use of chemical pesticides and manual weeding in the rice field, adding that ducks get nutritious diet from eating insects and weeds in rice fields.

He explained that the droplets of ducks act as natural fertiliser to the rice crop preventing the use of chemical fertilisers. He said the continuous movement of ducks in the rice field provides natural stimulation and aeration, which increase the availability of nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous and potash to the rice crop.

He hinted that rice-duck technology causes a reduction of emission of methane gas from rice field, contributing to reduce the global warming.

Experts have also proved IRDF technology to be beneficial in terms of providing social, economic and environmental benefits. In this type of farming technology, ducks are released in the field after 10-20 days of rice transplantation till the time of flowering. The integration of ducks in rice field creates symbiotic relationship between rice and ducks yielding mutual benefits to both entities.

In the medium to long-term, the adoption of the IRDF will contribute to improve the quality of life of farmers, as evidenced by increased savings and income, better family nutrition (chemical-free rice, duck meat and duck eggs), and a healthier lifestyle brought about by less exposure to harmful chemicals.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Easter: Northern CAN canvasses prayer for Leah Sharibu’s release

— 2nd April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray fervently for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl who was abducted by Boko Haram, along with other schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19. Although other…

  • No going back on anti-grazing law –Ishaku

    — 2nd April 2018

    • To set up 3 pilot ranches Magnus Eze, Abuja Taraba State Government has said it will not chicken out on implementing the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law recently enacted in the state. Governor Darius Ishaku, who stated this, at the weekend, said delayed implementation of the law was to ensure that people…

  • Easter Fayemi

    Ekiti guber: Why I’m contesting again –Fayemi

    — 2nd April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said the pangs of poverty, frustrations and misery of Ekiti people, order than his personal ambition, are some of the reasons he is contesting the July 14 governorship poll. Fayemi, who is the minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development, spoke with newsmen…

  • PDP’s resurrection in Niger state, the battle for 2019

    — 2nd April 2018

    John Adams, Minna If the recent “unity rally” by the Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is anything to go by, then, it appears the party that was bedevilled with a number of crisis after the 2015 general elections may have overcome its challenges ahead 2019. The party in the last two months has had…

  • ACFTA: Big blunder or cautious step?

    — 2nd April 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji After decades of fruitless search to stamp its authority on the African continent as a dominant economic power house, Nigeria, last month, lost out big when it failed to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) in Kigali, Rwanda. Despite an earlier mandate given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for President…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share