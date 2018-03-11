The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Int/ friendly : Iheanacho fire warning shot to Poland, Serbia
11th March 2018 - I don’t care what people say – Mourinho
11th March 2018 - … As Serbia unleash Matic, Tadic on Eagles
11th March 2018 - Russian company blames North Korea for Olympic Cyber – attack
11th March 2018 - Maria Sharapova splits with coach
11th March 2018 - Rohr: I believe in the Eagles World Cup dream
11th March 2018 - Junior Ajayi named Best Foreign Player in Egypt
11th March 2018 - Indian Wells: Konta, Muguruza bundled out
11th March 2018 - Hearn reopens talks on Joshua,Wilder fight
11th March 2018 - Barca rejects Arsenal star, Bellerin
Home / Cover / Sports / Int/ friendly : Iheanacho fire warning shot to Poland, Serbia

Int/ friendly : Iheanacho fire warning shot to Poland, Serbia

— 11th March 2018

• Scores first Leicester league goal

• Puel hails Ndidi

Monica IHeakam

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheancho yesterday sent a warning shot to Serbia and Poland as he fired Leicester City to victory against West Brom.

Iheanacho, listed in the 28 – man squad to battle Poland and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches later this month, regained his scoring form after a long barren spell in the 4-1 drubbing of West Brown at Hawthorns. 

His 76th minute goal, his first Premier League goal for the Foxes is a major boost for the Nigerian international after a difficult start to his Leicester career.

The win was Leicester City’s first in 11 EPL games.     

Meanwhile, Claude Puel says Wilfred Ndidi deserves to be named Leicester City best player after his outstanding performances for the club this season.

Ndidi, 21, joined Leicester City last January, made his 30th EPL start of the season for Leicester in the win and bagged a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

“Since the beginning of the season, Wilfred is the most consistent player because he plays well, he recovers a lot of balls and he deserves to be the best,” Puel stated in an interview with Leicester Mercury.

“He’s improved a lot; he continues to work with good spirit in the training sessions, and is always correct.

“He is a valuable player for us because we don’t have a lot of players with the same attributes. He can recovered a lot of balls, he is strong in the duels and now, when he plays simple with quality, he can give a good start in our play,” Puel added.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Int/ friendly : Iheanacho fire warning shot to Poland, Serbia

— 11th March 2018

• Scores first Leicester league goal • Puel hails Ndidi Monica IHeakam Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheancho yesterday sent a warning shot to Serbia and Poland as he fired Leicester City to victory against West Brom. Iheanacho, listed in the 28 – man squad to battle Poland and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches…

  • Bizarre : Community leader killed, body burnt, thrown into river

    — 11th March 2018

    Prominent politician denies complicity in the murder Aloysius Attah, Onitsha  Until he was murdered in a callous and gruesome manner, bearing the trademark of the dreaded Italian Mafia, 39-year-old Julius Chukwudi Chinwuba, was the President General of his community, Oromaetiti-Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State. Chinwuba was hacked down on November 15,…

  • Anger, Pains Over Voters’ Registration Hitches

    — 11th March 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye, Tony John, Linus Oota, Bamgbola Gbolagunte and Judex Okoro   The atmosphere was very tense on Tuesday, March 6, at Tomia Secondary School, Alagbado, Lagos, one of the venues of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. The majority of the people who came for the exercise…

  • How Nta ex-director disappeared in benue

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Family members of ace broadcaster, Dr. Inalegwu Odeh, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), are still trying to unravel the mystery behind his sudden disappearance on January 6, this year. The 65-year-old Ode who retired from the NTA some years back was said to have left his residence located on Demepke area…

  • Nigerians divided over death penalty

    — 11th March 2018

    Henry Okonkwo It was like stirring the hornets’ nest, when Nigerians heard news reports that a bill in the Senate proposing death sentence for purveyors of hate speech had passed second reading and moved to the committee stage for further deliberation. The news triggered a barrage of reactions on various mainstream and social media platforms….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share