Int/ friendly : Iheanacho fire warning shot to Poland, Serbia

Monica IHeakam

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheancho yesterday sent a warning shot to Serbia and Poland as he fired Leicester City to victory against West Brom.

Iheanacho, listed in the 28 – man squad to battle Poland and Serbia in pre-FIFA World Cup friendly matches later this month, regained his scoring form after a long barren spell in the 4-1 drubbing of West Brown at Hawthorns.

His 76th minute goal, his first Premier League goal for the Foxes is a major boost for the Nigerian international after a difficult start to his Leicester career.

The win was Leicester City’s first in 11 EPL games.

Meanwhile, Claude Puel says Wilfred Ndidi deserves to be named Leicester City best player after his outstanding performances for the club this season.

Ndidi, 21, joined Leicester City last January, made his 30th EPL start of the season for Leicester in the win and bagged a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

“Since the beginning of the season, Wilfred is the most consistent player because he plays well, he recovers a lot of balls and he deserves to be the best,” Puel stated in an interview with Leicester Mercury.

“He’s improved a lot; he continues to work with good spirit in the training sessions, and is always correct.

“He is a valuable player for us because we don’t have a lot of players with the same attributes. He can recovered a lot of balls, he is strong in the duels and now, when he plays simple with quality, he can give a good start in our play,” Puel added.