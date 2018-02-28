Int/friendlies: Rohr to name Eagles squad for Poland, Serbia March 7

Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr will on March 7, 2018 release the squad list for the much anticipated International friendly matches between Nigeria , Poland and Serbia .

According to the national teams’ twitter handle;@NGSuperEagles, the names of the invited players for the two international friendlies would be officially made available to journalists at a well publicized event in Abuja.

The handle also cautioned against unwarranted media frenzy about the list.

“Media Alert. The list of players invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia in March would be officially released to the media in Abuja at a well publicized event.

“Let us be wary of unnecessary media speculations”, the Super Eagles official Twitter account stated.

Nigeria will take on the Polish national team on Friday March 23 at Wroclaw before facing Serbia four days after at The Hive, London on Tuesday March 27.

Both friendly games are part of the Super Eagles’ preparations ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.