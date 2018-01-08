The Sun News
Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army
Home / Cover / National / Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army

Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army

— 8th January 2018

…We ’ll soon capture Albarnawiy

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that the main leader of the Boko Haram terrorists group, Abubakar Shekau, is no longer a threat to the counter-insurgency operations.

This the Army attributes to his health condition.

The Army, while describing the terrorist leader as a “spent horse, waiting for his waterloo”, also said the sect’s factional leader, Abu Mus’ab Albarnawiy, who has been deceiving and recruiting gullible and misguided youths into his fold, will soon be captured.

The Army says “There is no doubt that the main Boko Haram terrorists group factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in a terrible state of health and not much a threat as he is now a spent horse, waiting for his waterloo.”

In a statement by the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, obtained, in Abuja, through the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said it had no doubt that Mamman Nur Algadi, another factional leader of the terrorist ,”has been wounded and he is more or less a cripple since 2014 at Mubi”, since he was hit by the Nigerian Air Force while on motorcycle.

Gen. Usman, in the statement said, “He (Algadi ) was wounded along with one Abu Mujahid, an indigene of Saminaka, Kaduna State, who was later executed by Abubakar Shekau.”

The Army further disclosed that the incident reduced Nur, a member of the Shurah Council of the terrorists group, to only teaching in Boko Haram terrorists enclave.

“However, Abu Mus’ab Albarnawiy, who has been busy deceiving and recruiting gullible persons especially misguided youths into his fold, will soon be captured.

“We reliably learnt that some misguided persons, particularly youths, are getting conscripted into the sect through enticements.

“They are usually attracted to the sect because of the deceitful and erroneous impression that Abu Musab’s Albarnawiy brand of “jihad” and insurgency is refined and genuine.

” This is far from it. Both factions are terrorists’ organisations whose activities constitute crimes against humanity. Their nefarious activities run contrary to the religion of Islam.

“His faction has recruiters all over the country, especially in the north east.” However, their clearing house for such conscripts is at Potiskum, Yobe State.  Efforts are ongoing to track those involved.

” In view of the above, the  general public should be wary of these unscrupulous elements attempting to recruit more youths into their sect”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the military also said it has uncovered the new tricks adopted by the terrorists to evade its air onslaught against them.

The statement to this effect says, “The Boko Haram terrorists tricks of evading air raids have been unravelled by the Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE,combating insurgency in the North East of Nigeria.

“The Boko Haram terrorists group have always perfected survival tricks to continue their nefarious activities through enticement, deceit, concealment and outright propaganda.

“These were decoded through credible intelligence which became imperative for the public to be aware of it.

“The insurgents  deployed special roofing techniques  in order to avoid air detection and bombardment from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“They resort to roofing their living accommodation  and hideouts with a mixture of coated sugar and mud so that the roof will not reflect when there is sun shine. Decisive measures have been taken to deal with this deception”.

Insurgency: Shekau no longer a threat, says Army

— 8th January 2018

…We 'll soon capture Albarnawiy From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that the main leader of the Boko Haram terrorists group, Abubakar Shekau, is no longer a threat to the counter-insurgency operations. This the Army attributes to his health condition. The Army, while describing the terrorist leader as a "spent horse, waiting…

