Insurgency: NDCP backs Buhari on $1bn security fund

Magnus Eze, Abuja

One of the newly-registered political parties; the Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s move to spend $1 billion to weapons to boost the fight against insurgency in the country.

NDCP National leader, Dr. Johnson Edosomwan, who stated this at the party’s maiden convention in Abuja, yesterday, blamed corruption in every Nigeria on poor remuneration and welfare package for workers.

The party also advised the president to dialogue with the National Assembly; instead of the current dog-fight over the sequence of the 2019 general elections.

“First of all, we need a government that is supported by the people and run by the people, for example; if the voice of the people says that the sequencing of the election is the right thing to do, that will be the right way to go.

“Now, if that is what they are proposing, they (legislators) need to dialogue with the president. As a Nigerian, I will recommend that you listen to the voice of the people,” stated Edosomwan.