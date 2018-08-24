– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East
24th August 2018 - Vote-buying and subversion of democracy
24th August 2018 - IFEOMA OBINNA 09079057994
24th August 2018 - Lending: OPS laments government’s crowding out of private sector
23rd August 2018 - 5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts
23rd August 2018 - Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
23rd August 2018 - Police arrest Egyptian activist after calling for president recall referendum
23rd August 2018 - CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers
23rd August 2018 - Club managers kick against Sept. 2 resumption of league season
23rd August 2018 - NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East
Home / Cover / National / Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East
FAO - FARM FIELD SCHOOLS

Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East

— 24th August 2018

“About 1.5 million people have been returned to their original communities in northeast Nigeria,” FAO said, quoting a report by Displacement Tracking Matrix”

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said it has trained 51 local agricultural officers who will set up and run farm field schools for local farmers in the northeastern states affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

FAO in a statement issued yesterday by its Communication and Reporting Officer, Maiduguri Sub-Office, Patrina Pink said the 51 agric experts were drawn from government agricultural agencies, non-governmental organisations and community groups following the establishment of Farmer Field Schools (FFSs).

“FFSs are an interactive and participatory ‘learning by doing’ approach involving groups of 20-25 farmers, pastoralists or Fisher folk and trained facilitator,” Pink disclosed saying each of the FFS group was expected to experiment with best practices and discuss problems and solutions.”

He said the programme was designed to support resource-poor farmers with limited access to education, information, extension services, market access and financial capital particularly for conflict-affected farmers.

“Stakeholder farmers face huge hurdles in managing increasingly complex agro-ecosytem. Through FFSs, farmers will learn how to create sustainable solutions to farming and pastoral issues,” the statement quoted FAO representative in Nigeria, Suffyan Koroma as saying.

It said that FAO works closely with farmers in the area to ensure that whatever training or input received by them were properly utilised. “We also ensure that they are employing the most effective techniques in the management of their crops and animals. And that generally, farming households have the best conditions to boost resilience, “ it added.

“About 1.5 million people have been returned to their original communities in northeast Nigeria,” FAO said, quoting a report by Displacement Tracking Matrix, June 2018.

It said these returnees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) still in the camps and host communities as well require urgent support to help them resume their livelihoods. It said 80 percent of this population was estimated to be engaged in subsistence farming. 

READ ALSO: FG to boost farming with 997 solar-powered boreholes
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAO - FARM FIELD SCHOOLS

Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East

— 24th August 2018

“About 1.5 million people have been returned to their original communities in northeast Nigeria,” FAO said, quoting a report by Displacement Tracking Matrix” Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said it has trained 51 local agricultural officers who will set up and run farm field schools for local farmers…

  • VOTE BUYING

    Vote-buying and subversion of democracy

    — 24th August 2018

    It is gratifying that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now decided to move firmly against vote-buying by positioning polling booths in such a way to make it impossible for bystanders to see how votes are cast in an election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, lamented the phenomenon of…

  • PRIVATE SECTOR LENDING

    Lending: OPS laments government’s crowding out of private sector

    — 24th August 2018

    As credit to sector drops by N600bn The financial constraints rocking Nigeria’s private sector worsened in second quarter of this year following a decline in total loans granted it by commercial banks. Lending to the private sector, according to statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) declined by N600.60 billion, from N16 trillion…

  • CyclingLagos

    CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the movement of the grand finale of the cycling event scheduled for Aug. 25 to Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. The postponement was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government. The Media Officer for the tournament,…

  • erosion menace

    NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed worries over the level of erosion menace in the South east. Mr Walson Ibarakumo, the Enugu Regional Coordinator of the agency, expressed his worries in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday. Ibarakumo said among other emergency issues such as…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share