The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees
28th June 2017 - Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10
28th June 2017 -  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison
28th June 2017 - Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year
28th June 2017 - Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91
28th June 2017 - North Korea calls for execution of ex-South Korea leader 
28th June 2017 - ‘Ebonyi govt. not owing workers’ salaries’
28th June 2017 - Strike: SUG president appeals to FG to take over LAUTECH
28th June 2017 - Aisha Buhari tasks youths on hard work, dedication to service
28th June 2017 - Africa Fashion Week in London
Home / Cover / National / Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees

Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees

— 28th June 2017

About 887 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon on Tuesday arrived in Banki, Borno following a request from the Cameroonian government to Nigeria to facilitate their return.

External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, Mr Hanson Tamfu, made known in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Tamfu said that the request was prompted by fear and suspicions of the Cameroonian authorities that among the refugees might include some elements of Boko Haram.

“The returnees arrived in six trucks sent by Nigerian authorities following the meeting with the governor of the far north region of Cameroon on June 19.

“During the meeting, Nigeria was requested to cause the return of refugees, which the Cameroonian authority suspects may also compromise some elements of Boko Haram whose activities have increased tremendously in recent times.

“Consequently, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on June 26 dispatched the buses to transport the refugees,’’ Tamfu said.

Tamfu said that the latest group of returnees comprises 233 females, 187 males, 236 girls, and 231 boys who were living in host communities in Kolofata, a far north region of Cameroon.

He said it was reported that most of them do not have much in terms of personal effects but a few items in plastic sacks while some returned completely empty handed.

Tamfu said that UNHCR responded immediately by providing wet feeding, adding that it also would contact the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Borno  SEMA to continue with food provision.

He said that more returnees had indicated interest to leave Minawowa Camp in Cameroon, adding that they were anxious to return following the media reports about improved security back home.

He said they were also eager to return on hearing the government’s decision to distribute food to all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

The official registered returnees from Cameroon through Banki now stood at 19,257. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Insurgency: Cameroon repatriates 887 Nigerian refugees

— 28th June 2017

About 887 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon on Tuesday arrived in Banki, Borno following a request from the Cameroonian government to Nigeria to facilitate their return. External Relations Officer, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria, Mr Hanson Tamfu, made known in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Tamfu said that the request was prompted…

Share

  • Mighty Jets FC sacks 27 players, recruits 10

    — 28th June 2017

    The management of Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos on Wednesday said it had sacked 27 players for performing below the club’s expectations. Benedict Akwuegbu, the club’s Sporting Director, said in Jos, that the club management had in the wake of this gone on to recruit 10 others. He said the move became necessary in order “to…

    Share

  •  Gombe: Group donates drugs, food items to hospital, prison

    — 28th June 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe As part of efforts to contribute in the development of the state, a group, the Gombe Renaissance Initiative (GRI), has donated drugs worth thousands of Naira to the state’s Specialists Hospital as well as food items to inmates at the Gombe Main Prison.  President of the GRI, Salisu Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed…

    Share

  • Queen Elizabeth to receive 8% pay rise next year

    — 28th June 2017

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is to receive an 8-percent “pay rise” next year, worth nearly 7.7 million U.S. dollars, the office of the royal household announced Tuesday. The rise, equating to almost 150,000 U.S. dollars a week, comes after profits from the Crown estates rose by more than 30 million U.S. dollars. The taxpayer-funded Sovereign…

    Share

  • Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies aged 91

    — 28th June 2017

    Michael Bond, the creator of children’s literary character Paddington Bear, died on Tuesday aged 91 following a short illness, publisher HarperCollins said. First appearing in the 1958 story “A Bear called Paddington”, the character was named after the London railway station where he was found, having arrived from “deepest, darkest Peru” according to Bond’s famous…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share