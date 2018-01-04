The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Insurgency: Buratai calls for prayers for soldiers

Insurgency: Buratai calls for prayers for soldiers

— 4th January 2018

From Molly Kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has called for prayers and support for soldiers engaged in the counter insurgency war and other security operations within and outside the country.

Gen.  Buratai said rather than criticising the military, Nigerians should start praying for their soldiers who are poised more than ever to wipe out the insurgents and other criminals in the country.

The , who made the call at the 2017, Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA), organised by the Guards Brigade, in Abuja, said but for the sacrifice of members of the armed forces, the country would have been in chaos.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Rasheed Yusuf, the Army chief, while assuring that terrorism would soon be a thing of the past in the country, noted that “the last few months have witnessed remarkable improvement and a quantum leap in the operational capacity of our troops especially in the northeast.

Said he, “This is occasioned by improvement in the administrative and logistics spheres of the operations which are clear manifestations of my vision to have professionally responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“I am pleased to inform you that our gallant troops are doing a fantastic job in the northeast.  The  capacity of the insurgents are constantly being degraded and the miscreants are on a daily basis fleeing the theatre of operation.  The stability of our great nation is highly commendable.

“As we continue to record successes in our operations, I want to to solicit your prayers for our troops and the nation in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

While urging officers and soldiers to continue to imbibe and uphold the core values of the military profession with integrity, loyalty and discipline, the Army chief continued, “Service interest must always be placed above personal interest.”

He also assured that the Nigerian Army under his leadership, would hard work, innovation and creativity, even as called on them to continue make the military proud.

