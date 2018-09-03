– The Sun News
INSURGENCY

Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command

— 3rd September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has established a Cyber Warfare Command to combat terrorism, banditry and other attacks by criminal groups in the country.

The cyber warfare command, the Daily Sun gathered, is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, defending and attack subversive elements in the cyberspace.

It will also be expected to provide real-time information to fighting troops and commanders in the field from the highly sophisticated equipment so far installed to checkmate the counter terrorism fight, herdsmen/militia killings, armed banditry, pipeline vandalism among others.

READ ALSO: Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses

The Command will also monitor the Nigerian Army’s networks and advise Field Commanders on how to use the newly procured computer based weapons systems which has already been inducted into the Theatre of Operations.

It will also have capacity to protect the Nations Critical Infrastructures.

The Command, which already has an acting Commander is headquartered, in Abuja, has a  unit in each of the geo-political zones of the country.

A total of 150 officers and soldiers trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and selected from the various Corps in the Nigerian Army have since been inducted into the newly established corps.

The Daily Sun gathered that plans are underway to send more officers and soldiers to the United stated of America, United Kingdom and Russia for further training.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had, at a media briefing, in Abuja, last week, announced the establishment and take off of the cyber warfare command with an acting commander in the rank of a Brigadier-General.

Similarly, Gen Buratai had also, at a press briefing, held sometime in November 2016,  announced his plans to set up a virtual command to monitor terrorists activities in the cyberspace having concluded that the 5th generation of warfare is Information Warfare.

READ ALSO: Aginighan, ex-NDDC ag. MD, Son, orderly die in auto crash

The Daily Sun also gathered that the Command which has been in the pipeline of the Army authorities finally came into existence few days after President Muhammadu Buhari directed service chiefs to step up their and forestall the rising  insecurity with the incessant killings and attacks on innocent persons across the country.

To take charge of the cyberspace and counter all assaults of the criminal, the Nigerian army has acquired state of the art technical equipment. Newly procured servers are currently being installed and configured by experts from IBM computers to make them suitable for tracking, monitoring and carry out ‘Distributed Denial of Service’ to criminals, terrorist and subversive elements.

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd September 2018 at 10:06 am
    Reply

    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc. Do the vanquished enemy had cyber war instruments? Is the ongoing Bloody Political War cyber warfare? It is War of the battlefield, war of man to man, it is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

BOKO HARAM

Trial of Boko Haram suspects: AI commends FG

— 3rd September 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has hailed the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said AI  described the ongoing trial as “good progress for the justice sector.” The commendation, according to…

  • INSURGENCY

    Insurgency: Army establishes cyber warfare Command

    — 3rd September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has established a Cyber Warfare Command to combat terrorism, banditry and other attacks by criminal groups in the country. The cyber warfare command, the Daily Sun gathered, is charged with the responsibility of monitoring, defending and attack subversive elements in the cyberspace. It will also be expected to provide…

  • DELTA APC

    Judge hands off suit on Delta APC ward congresses

    — 3rd September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, sitting in Abuja has washed his hands off the suit bordering on the crisis rocking Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged bias. The suit is challenging the results of the ward/local government congresses of the APC, held in the…

  • DANGERS OF SMOKING

    Group sensitises Nigerians on dangers of smoking

    — 3rd September 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Tobacco Free Nigeria, in partnership with Health Promotion Education and Community Development Initiative (HPECDI), on Sunday, called on Nigerians to shun smoking especially in public places. The group gave the charge during a one day sensitisation tour, in Benin-City. Coordinator of the group,  Mrs. Charity Ainobe–Asekharen, said smoking is not only…

  • AGINIGHAN

    Aginighan, ex-NDDC ag. MD, Son, orderly die in auto crash

    — 3rd September 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri A former acting Managing Director of NDDC and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta state, Pastor Power Aginighan, his son and his police orderly were yesterday reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident along the Warri-Patani-Port Harcourt highway. National Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Dr. Alfred…

