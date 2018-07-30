Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to continually stem the tide of insurgency, the Nigerian Air Force said 16 Air Provosts are currently undergoing training on crime scene investigation.

This is even as another as another 16 Provost personnel, comprising officers and men, have also commenced a core investigative skills and investigative interviewing course.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who disclosed this at the 2018 Air Provost conference, o Monday, in Abuja, explained that the courses which are conducted in conjunction with credible foreign partners from the United Kingdom, are intended to reinforce the culture and efficacy of scientific approaches to policing in the Nigerian Air Force.

Said he, “Already, the Provost Investigation Center has been upgraded into a Group status and as I speak, the expansion, remodeling and reactivation of the Provost Investigation Group’s Crime Laboratory.

which has been disused for over 30 years is ongoing I am optimistic that once the crime laboratory becomes operational, forensic investigation will receive a boost in the NAF,” he further hinted.

The Air Chief also noted that the development of investigative and forensic skills of the force is at an advanced stage in expanding and enhancing its utilisation of Military Working Dogs to boost the physical security of NAF bases especially critical mission essential areas.

He, however, charged the personnel to meet the demands placed on it by the service and become a more effective corps in the application of scientific methods to policing as we forge ahead.

Meanwhile, a security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, in his presentation, recommended the establishment of new real estate for crime lab which would have finger prints, ballistic sections and other scientific tools to help minimise crime.