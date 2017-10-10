The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Institute unfolds 7 years leadership plan for 21,000 youths
10th October 2017 - Low cut-off mark lowers education standard –Ex-VC, FUTO
10th October 2017 - Building collapse: Unending nightmare
10th October 2017 - Moving education backward with JAMB
10th October 2017 - Withdraw the NGO Regulatory Bill
10th October 2017 - Who wants to be a teacher?
10th October 2017 - Kachikwu: Why I still stand with Buhari
10th October 2017 - Lewdpapers or newspapers?
10th October 2017 - Buhari’s charter of national renewal
10th October 2017 - NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 
Home / Education Review / Institute unfolds 7 years leadership plan for 21,000 youths

Institute unfolds 7 years leadership plan for 21,000 youths

— 10th October 2017

Youths should be equipped for leadership

By Gabriel Dike

Worried by the problem of leadership in the country, the Institute of National Transformation (INT) has revealed plans to train about 21,000 students in secondary, universities and other youths in leadership skills.

The INT which clocked 10 last week explained that the proposed training of 21,000 youths would start from January 2018 to 2025 and it said the programme would be handled by experts in leadership, citizenship and other area of national value.

The Director General of INT, Prof Vincent Anigbogu, who briefed newsmen on activities marking the tenth anniversary of the institute, said the INT vision is to transform families, organizations, communities, and nations in Africa, to their highest levels of performance and achievement.

‘’We are encouraged by the little success we had in the last ten years, Institute for National Transformation has decided to scale up training in order to generate greater impact across the nation. We have set a goal to train 21,000 Nigerians across all sectors by the year 2025 starting in January 2018.”

According to him, INT established training centers in eight different countries, Nigeria (in 2008), Uganda (in 2008), Kenya (in 2009), Atlanta, GA, USA (in 2009), South Africa (in 2009), Rwanda (in 2010), the UK (in 2012), and Cote d’Ivorie (in 2012).

Prof. Anigbogu explained that INT has developed and tested training programmes inculcating these national values for different groups in our nation.

He added: ‘’For national transformation to take place, all these sectors must be affected, schools,  – primary, secondary, tertiary, special education; government – executive, legislative, judiciary, government parastatals MDAs, NYSC, religious institutions, Non-Governmental Organizations – trade unions, labour unions, teachers unions, regional and community organizations, military and para-military organizations – army, navy, air force, police, business sector and other organizations as identified.”

Anigbogu appealed to government, private sector and other organizations to join hands with INT to raise future leaders that would change the country, stating that the institute has trained over 5,000 persons including school kids in different programmes.

The DG of INT said to achieve the training target of 21,000 persons from 2019-2025, the federal government, state governments, private sector – manufacturers, financial Institutions, oil companies, educational institutions and international organizations would be required to partner with the institute.

‘’The 21,000-2015 training should produce resilient Nigerians who are eager to provide quality service marked by love, strength, faith, heart, and might. It should produce Nigerians that call on the God of creation in prayers to guide our leaders’ right at their various places of responsibility and to help our youth to know the truth, and to work together towards attaining great lofty heights,’’ Prof Anigbogu noted.

He said the most popular course that INT offers is called the Oak Seed Executive Leadership course with over 30 lecture topics on national transformation stating that participants study books such as From Third World to First by Lee Kuan Yew- the Late Former Prime Minister of Singapore; Good to Great by Professor Jim Collins; Fifty Years of African Independence by Martin Meredith.

The director general revealed that INT has made an impact in the last ten years through training of different categories of persons such as in the army, navy, principal officer of universities, state executive council and school kids on leadership.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied 

— 10th October 2017

Says allegations baseless, unfounded  From Uche Usim, Abuja Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has described the allegations of shady practices and insurbodination, levelled against the Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, as baseless and unfounded. The minister, in a leaked memo to President…

  • Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

    — 10th October 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it was investigating activities of some state Commissioners of Police, alleged to have gone against laid down rules and regulations. Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made this known when he received the leadership of the Concerned citizens of Edo State, in Abuja, said that the…

  • 2019 presidency not on my cards, says Osinbajo

    — 10th October 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi In London, the United Kingdom,  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said he has not given any thought to contesting the 2019 presidential poll. Besides, Osinbajo said he has no timeline for when he may make such a decision in the election scheduled for February 2019. The vice president spoke on the sidelines of…

  • Army launches Exercise Crocodile Smile II in Lagos, Ogun

    — 10th October 2017

    By Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Army has launched its 2017 training operations codenamed Exercise Crocodile Smile II, in Lagos and Ogun states, areas covered by troops of 81 Division. The force disclosed the exercise commenced in the Ogun and Lagos, on October 7, 2017 and will end on October 28, 2017. The exercise could, however,…

  • IPOB: Marginalisation responsible for agitations –Kalu

    — 10th October 2017

    Says North should produce presidency in 2019 Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has identified marginalisation as the main reason for agitations all over the country, including that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). “I did not say anything bad about IPOB agitation, they have the right to carry their flags around…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share