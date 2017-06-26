The Sun News
Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others

Institute to train over 2,000 DSS, Police personnel, others

— 26th June 2017

My project Institute of Security and Strategic Studies, a Non-Governmental Organisation, says it will hold a three-day training workshop for over 2,000 personnel of the DSS, Police and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Rector of the Institute, Mr Eze Ignatius, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, said the training will start from June 29 to July in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

According to him, the workshop is a response to security challenges in the country.

He said the workshop was strategically designed to proffer means of establishing a corporate nation, where collective peace and the absence of fear by the various ethnic groups that made up the country.

Ignatius said that security challenges in the country would have been checked if relevant stakeholders had acquired the necessary training.

He said that the workshop was being organised in collaboration with the International Institute of Leadership and Governance and the Fellowship of Partners for the Protection of Ethics and Values.

The rector said that participants would also be drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“The Safe Nigeria is a platform created to bring about where individuals can come and discuss how we can live together in harmony.

Ignatius added that the workshop was also aimed at proffering practical and lasting measures that would entrench reliable and durable security in the country.

He said the workshop has a broad objective to enhance participants’ capacity, strategic planning and implementation of ethical governance and value system in the country.

“The ‘Safe Nigeria’ workshop will set the stage for discussions and healthy debates among participating MDAs and strategic partners on critical issues affecting peace in Nigeria,“ he said.

The rector said that the workshop would provide participating agencies with Performance Requisite Module (PRM) for successful implementation and execution of ethical value system in the country.

Source: NAN

