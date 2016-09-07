Inside Abuja sex slums

How VIPs sneak into harlots’ dens to ease tensions

‘Why we are into prostitution’

By FRED ITUA, FRED EZEH, CHIAMAKA NZENWEAKU & ABIGAIL ANOSIKE

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, prostitution is a thriving business. It is a trade predominantly plied by some single ladies. There are male prostitutes, but they are in the extreme minority. Male prostitutes, unlike their female counterparts, do not adorn highways to solicit for female customers.

Abuja has major districts, cities and places where open prostitution takes place. Wuse II is notorious for that. Garki, Maitama, Jabi and a few other places also harbour a handful of daughters of Eve. In these districts, prostitutes and their clients either “relief tensions” inside their vehicles or get a cheap hotel to exchange body fluids.

But there are places in Abuja where another brand of prostitution holds sway, the slums. Abuja slums are scattered everywhere in the city. They lack basic amenities and are often times, temporal places of abode, occupied by homeless people.

The online free Wikipedia describes a slum as a heavily populated urban informal settlement characterized by substandard housing and squalor. While slums differ in size and other characteristics, most lack reliable sanitation services, supply of clean water, reliable electricity, timely law enforcement and other basic services. Slum residences vary from shanty houses to professionally built dwellings that because of poor-quality construction or provision of services have deteriorated into slums.

Disturbed by the growing complaints from Abuja residents of illicit sex activities thriving in some slums within the city, Daily Sun embarked on a fact-finding adventure to unravel the claims. The first point of call was a slum called Kado-Kuchi, just behind a popular supermarket in Jahi District. It is a small slum, but densely populated by all manners of people from every parts of the country.

The slum also serves as a sex haven where special shanties housing prostitutes abound. The irony of it all is that the slum is surrounded by porch houses and it is less than two kilometres from the Ministers’ Hill where top government officials reside. From the entrance leading to the supermarket, one can hear faint noises emanating from the small enclave.

When our correspondents visited the place, they had to abandon their vehicle halfway in order not to incur the wrath of locals who obviously appeared unfriendly. Instead, they opted for the popular Okada (motorbike), which is the common means of transportation in the area. Since they were not familiar with the unfriendly terrain, they decided to conceal their identity.

Luckily, the team of correspondents approached a male resident of the area who briefly obliged to open up on the goings-on in the slum. His name is Femi. According to him, Kado-Kuchi village is a small Sodom and Gomorrah where sex orgies, broad day prostitution and other forms of vices thrive:

“I have been here for a while. Most of the female prostitutes you see hanging out at night in the city stay in this small village. This place takes a different shape at night. Some of these small houses here are occupied by girls who are into prostitution. During the day, some of the girls do other things. They have salons or do menial jobs in the city. But in the night, they transform into something else.

“Then for some of them who are fully into prostitution, they entertain their customers during the day. Some of the big cars you see here come to have sex. They park their cars and walk to their place to have sex. If you do not stay in this place, you may not know what is happening. But we live here and we understand these things.

“Sometimes, when the men come out after sex, they have serious arguments with the girls over payment and other things. We just stay here and look. If you go round this area, you will see used condoms everywhere. Some of the girls and men do not even dispose the used condoms very well.”

Femi who hesitated to speak further, suspecting that the correspondents were security operatives, pretending to be regular customers who are in the slum to ease tension, referred us to speak with other people who may give us additional information.

Not relenting, Daily Sun approached commercial motorcyclists to enquire how they could locate the neighbourhood housing prostitutes. Interestingly, they obliged to ferry the correspondents to the exact location where the daughters of Eve reside. One of the correspondents decided to approach one of the girls who appeared friendly.

Since recording the conversation could attract the wrath of other girls observing from a distance, the conversation was paraphrased. The girl did not disclose her name: “If you want to have sex, we will agree. You can have it with me alone or you pick as many as you can pay for. We do not mind. “Sometimes, three or four of us sleep with one man. We also have a sex party in this our place where men come and we service them as long as they pay well. For us, it is about money. We do not have anything after that. Some of the men have our phone numbers. We negotiate on the phone sometimes before they come here.

“There are some cheap guest houses here. If you do not like it here, you can take us to the guest houses. They are cheap. It is just N500 for 30 minutes. But if you want to spend additional 30 minutes, you pay extra money, depending on the manager of the place. But for us, you cannot last for more than 15 minutes. You have to ejaculate quickly otherwise you will pay for extra time. We always tell you these things in order to avoid any trouble.

“As for what you are to pay us, it is negotiable. It ranges from N1,000 to N1,500, depending on how beautiful the girl is. But there are other side attractions you pay for if you want extra services. If you want to suck breasts, you pay N500. For blow job you pay N500. For anal sex, it attracts N500 or N1,000. We agree on these things and you pay before service so that we will not have any problems after the whole thing.

“If you want us to come and service you in your house, we can come. You will have to give us the kind of women you want and we will come there. This is our life. Many of us have families we take care of and we also have children. We are not doing this because we like it. But we have to survive. We do not want to steal. That is why we are doing it.”

Findings revealed that the village head of the place has been making frantic efforts to chase out the prostitutes. It was gathered that the head in recent times, invited the police to arrest and chase out girls involved in money for sex trade. But for now, it appears that the efforts of the village head are not yielding the needed results, as the sex trade volume is increasing.

When Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, came calling at Aso Rock

By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja, plays host to notable and net worth individuals from across the glob everyday. But last week’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari by Facebook founder and chief executive, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, set the seat of power on an unusual atmosphere. It was his second trip to the country in one week.

Perhaps it could be because he shocked many who were expecting him to walk into the Villa with a retinue of guards. Nigerians have become accustomed to rich and influential individuals throwing their weight around.

It was rumoured before that day that he would be part of the Aso Rock Demo Day, an initiative of the Federal Government to fund entrepreneurs with ideas for improving the country but when his picture with the Kenyan Minister of Information, Joe Muhceru, in Nairobi was trending, it was concluded that he might not be part of the event again.

His simplicity did not escape Nigerians on the social media, they made big deal of the man being one of the richest men in the world and yet in appearance he could pass for any average man, especially with his famous gray T-shirt, Jeans and matching snickers. But when he came to meet with Buhari, he was circled by retinue of security personnel restricting him from enjoying the freedom he had in Lagos.

Many say Zuckerberg’s return to Nigeria was made possible when his picture with the Kenyan Minister of Information, Joe Muhceru, was trending on social media. No ranking government official was present during his visit to Lagos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Zuckerberg’s simplicity did not escape Buhari’s comment: “Nigeria has always been identified as a country with great potentials for growth, especially with our youthful population, but now we are moving beyond the potentials to reality. “I am impressed by your simplicity in sharing your knowledge and wealth with those with less income. “In our culture, we are not used to seeing successful people appear like you. We are not used to seeing successful people jogging and sweating on the streets. We are more used to seeing successful people in air-conditioned places. We are happy you are well-off and simple enough to always share.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Demo Day, held at the State House Conference Center, noted Zuckerberg’s officious appearance:

“As you know Mark is a very informal person. I had asked him earlier why he wasn’t wearing his T-shirt. He assured me that that was just out of respect for the formality of coming to see the President.”

Excitement and disappointment

While Buhari and Osinbajo had opportunity to take selfies with the Facebook co-founder, it was not so for the many young people who had turned out in their Sunday best. Mark who moved freely in Lagos was restricted at the Presidential Villa. That did not, however, dampen their excitement.

The Vice President caught the excitement: “But it is really exciting to have you here today with us, Mark. I think that one of the great things that you have demonstrated is that it is possible to live your dreams; it is possible to make your dreams not just coming true but coming true so fabulously that you not only influence your environment but you influence the whole world.

“One of the things that you have done is really to create connectivity across the world so that people are really able to interact across tribe, across race and across countries and feel as part of one family.

“This is really one of the great things that you have done and your coming to Nigeria has been especially energizing for not just the young people but everyone else. Even the President is of course on Facebook, and I am also on Facebook. So we are among of the 17 million. So this hasn’t just been exciting for the young people.”

Zuckerberg explained why he returned to Nigeria on his Facebook page: “Last stop of my trip: I’m in Abuja to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We all met with entrepreneurs as part of Demo Day, an initiative for the Nigerian government to fund entrepreneurs with ideas for improving the country. We heard from engineers who are finding ways to reward people for recycling, designing ways to pick up trash easier, and using shuttles to improve commutes in Lagos.

“This has been an inspiring trip. The energy and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and Kenya is amazing. I can’t wait to come back again soon!”

Blown away by inspiring entrepreneurs:

Mark told the audience how inspired he was to see what the young people have built: “This trip has really blown me away by the talents of young entrepreneurs and developers in this country, making a difference and making a change.

“It reminds me of when I wanted to start Facebook I wasn’t starting a company at the time but wanted to build something to see if it will work. And that is what I see people here do, pushing through challenges, building things that you want to see in the world, if it will help the company great, if it will help the country great. You are not just going to sharp Nigeria and the whole of Africa but the whole world.

“So what I will say to the winners today and all the people that participated that I’m blown away by what you are doing, I believe in you and I look forward to seeing what you do and congratulations.”

Aso Rock Demo Day

The Aso Villa Demo Day had 30 young Nigerians with vibrant technology-based ideas and innovations, who emerged out of over 4,000 who participated in a competitive selection process.

Three of them were, however, outstanding. Emmanuel Okena of Tracology, Allison Ukonu of Recycle Point and Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers NG got cash grants of N3.5 million each from Airtel and Sahara Energy respectively.

They had pitched their innovative ideas before investors and decision makers in the ICT industry among other influential business groups and interests.

Okena is founder of Tracology, which is patented smart payment system process for government and utility companies. He said: “What we do basically is that we fix bar codes on residences and they can pay through any payment channel. Any service provider that comes to a resident will just scan the bar code and in real time ‎ will know the status of that residence either in credits or in debts. This eliminates on sight verification, safes everyone the stress and help both government and utility companies increase their revenue.

“We are thankful to Airtel, Sahara Group and Dell for the start-off funds, we will use it to scale up and get more bar codes and roll out nationally because this is a national programme. Our plea is for all government agencies and utility companies to key in.

“We won the Microsoft fashion to empire competition and got N3.5 million grant to move from an idea stage to the early group stage where we are now. We filed the patent over four years ago.”

Ukonu is the Chief Executive Officer of RecyclePoint.com: “We are involved in waste recycling. We actually run an incentive based waste recycling programme that motivates citizens to recycle their waste. Aso Villa Demo Day has been a very good opportunity for us to showcase what we have been doing for the past three years and is an awesome thing for us to be part of the competition. We are looking forward to expand to places we have not reached. So the startup fund will help us expand our reach and provide more jobs opportunity in our value chain.

“We started with four workers but we have gone up to 50 and with the kind of interest now from our partners, we may employ up to 400 by the end of the year. We are based in Lagos and also have a hub in Ibadan and before the end of the year we will be in Port Harcourt and Aba.”

Olokesusi and Desola Majekodunmi are behind Shuttlers NG: “Is a platform created for mass transit system. We are trying to redefine mass transit in Nigeria by providing a platform whereby individuals, professionals can actually access buses, farries and other mass transit mode of transportation on our platform.

“As soon as our app is rolled out, you can go online, plan your journey, book a seat, pick a plan whether is one day, a week or more. You will get daily notifications on where to board the bus, time, and the app also allows you to track the bus, so you just don’t stand at the bus stop trapped.”

Basically because we have issues of traffic, road network so people just want to drive their cars and this is causing more problems in terms of carbon emission, traffic congestion and all of that. So Shuttlers NG is just trying to provide platform where people can actually get on public transportation and go to wherever they want to go to with ease, comfort and we will ensure quality standard.

“This grant will help us kick-start, as well as beyond go into partnership with mass transit companies. We ran a pilot of in November to see its acceptability through surveys etc. Now we are going to roll out as soon as possible. But we are going to finish up on our app because we definitely need our app to be up and running to deliver on all the promises we are offering.”

Wuye Market: Ejected traders take case to God

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

Over 700 allottees of the Wuye ultra-modern market in Abuja, barred from taking possession of their shops over one year after the Abuja High Court declared them the bonafide allottees have taken their case to God.

Justice O. A. Musa of the FCT High Court had in a reserved judgement on Suit No FCT/HC/CV/440/2012; delivered on 29th April, 2015, granted among other reliefs without cost, that the plaintiffs (707 allottees) are entitled to occupy, use and enjoy their shops and/or open spaces allocated to them by the 1st and 2nd defendants (FCT Minister and FCDA) in the said Wuye market.

Attempt by the market developers to set aside the warrant for possession issued by Justice Musa on June 9, 2015, allegedly failed, leading to the unfolding tug of war between the parties including resort to use of security agents to outdo each other.

Daily Sun had reported that it took the intervention of a combined security team from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) commands of the Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to avert a bloody clash at the disputed market July 28.

Trouble started as early as 8am when traders under the aegis of Association of Wuye ultra-modern Market Allottees (AWUUMA); armed with a court judgement stormed the market to take possession, but were allegedly resisted by an army of hoodlums allegedly from the market developers.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Wuye, whose office is behind the market had a hectic day bringing the situation under control as the two groups laying claim to ownership of the market squared for a fight. The DPO eventually left for the headquarters of the command to meet with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Mustapha.

It was gathered that the immediate past FCT police boss, now Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Usman had directed the execution of the court judgment before the recent changes in police hierarchy.

The search for justice has led the market allottees to every important office in Abuja. Aside their daily vigil at the market vicinity, AWUMMA had protested to the Presidential Villa, Unity Fountain and Police Zonal Command and submitted petitions to the Vice President among others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had directed the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to look into the issues raised by lawyer to the market allottees, Mr. Sepiribo Peters and take the necessary action. Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye, in a letter dated August 8, 2016, and titled; “Re: Protest against police obstruction of the implementation of the decision of the High Court of Justice and the Court of Appeal; Notice to sue the police for N5billion,” conveyed to Peters that his submission had been forwarded to the Acting Inspector General of Police.

The lawyer on August 2, petitioned the Vice President: “It is sad and very sad what the police did this during this era of change and by this notice, except the police puts our clients back to the market immediately, we shall commence N5billion suit against the police as exemplary damages for illegal and unconstitutional acts/duties since by Section 287 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Police is bound to enforce the orders of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.”

God as last hope

While the outcome of the Presidency’s directive to the police boss was being awaited the protracted dispute over the market took a turn for the worst as the heavily armed police team which barricaded the entrance to the market allegedly recorded some ugly incident August 16 in their bid to prevent shop allottees from gaining entrance into the market.

The police were said to have fired shots and canisters, which allegedly injured some of the traders. One of the allottees, 64 years old Felix Nwankwo who suffered some injuries was taken to the trauma centre of the National Hospital.

Chairman of the AWUMMA, Mr. Nnaemeka Nwobodo, described the action of the police as despicable because the traders had remained peaceful as they pressed for justice. He spoke at National Hospital before he and over 20 other members of AWUMMA were eventually arrested by the police.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command PRO, Mr. Anjuguri Manza, said the police was performing its constitutional duty of maintaining law and order at the market.

He told Daily Sun that 24 persons who wanted to ingress the market were arrested and charged to court. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has since intervened and summoned the FCT Police Commissioner.

But while the issue lingers, the traders say God is their last hope, since according to them, those behind the property firm seemed to have cornered everybody.

Randy doctor in police net for raping patients

A medical doctor believed to be involved in raping his female patients is in police custody.

The doctor, a consultant gynecologist, according to investigation, injected his female patients with sedatives before allegedly having sex with them.

His victims usually got to know when they woke at the expiration of the sedative to find their private parts filled with semen. While some of the women were said to have openly confronted the doctor, others kept sealed lip and left his hospital in tears.

The doctor was said to have allegedly raped a number of women and reportedly got some of them pregnant, while some had given birth. One of the victims decided to let the cat out of the bag by reporting the matter to the police.

The 47-year-old doctor was immediately arrested by men of the FCT, Police Command who took him to the command for interrogation and further investigation.

During interrogation, the doctor was said to have confessed to the police that he has been involved for sometime now. He reportedly told his interrogators of how he had been having sexual intercourse with some of his female patients in his office.

Police nab ‘one chance’ syndicate kingpin

A 29-year-old man who is also the leader of a “one chance” gang has been arrested by the police. The suspect, Yusuf, was arrested by the police from Lugbe Division.

The gang, who usually operates around the Lugbe and airport area of the federal capital territory, uses an Abuja painted taxi color to deceive unsuspecting passengers.

The painted taxi, a Nissan sunny with registration number RBC 428 XJ, which they use as a commercial vehicle to pick passengers after which they drive them to the bush and lonely places to rob them.

They are also in the habit of pushing their passengers off the moving vehicle after robbing them of their money, mobile telephone handsets, wristwatches, laptops, Ipad and other valuables.