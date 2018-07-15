Peter Anosike

The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful.

According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul said that the governor is second to none when it comes to good governance.

He also spoke on the governor’s policy of putting God first in everything he is doing, his humility in completing the projects abandoned by his predecessors in office, how he is touching the lives of the people of the state through life-changing projects, among other issues. Excerpts:

How do you see Governor Ugwuanyi’s three and half years in office?

I want to first of all start by commending the gentleman agreement of power rotation that is in practice in the Southeast part of the country .This has in a way reduced the influence of moneybags, the billionaires without any visible let alone credible enterprise in politics in the geo-political zone and helped each zone in bringing out their best or people with the heart to serve. For instance, it is the zoning that is inscribed in the constitution of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo that led to the emergence of Chief John Nnia Nwodo as the current present general worldwide and everybody can testify to the difference that he is making as the leader of the organization. Since he assumed the leadership of the organization, Ohanaeze has become first among equals in socio-cultural organizations in the country. His emergence has brought respect and credibility to the organization. Unlike before, Ohanaeze is now the rallying point as well as the authentic voice of all Igbo. It is also this gentleman agreement that led to the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and like Nwodo, since he became the governor of Enugu State in 2015, he has been making lots and lots of positive differences in the governance of the state. Governor Ugwuanyi is a committed Christian and a devout Catholic; so ,the slogan, `Enugu is in the hands of God` is an article of faith. It is commitment to the people of Enugu State. It is this philosophy that is driving his government. And as a pious Christian, the Good book says if the righteous is on the throne ,the people rejoice. So, we the people of Enugu State are rejoicing over our phenomenonal and God fearing governor. Like his nickname Gburugburu, meaning all round, he has transformed all the nooks and crannies of Enugu State. That is why his call for second term is unanimous and I am very optimistic that he would poll far more votes in 2019 than he polled in 2015