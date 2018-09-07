– The Sun News
Insecurity: Troops on red alert in Benue – OPWS Commander

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Theatre Commander of the military spike codenamed ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini has disclosed that troops have been placed on red alert to forestall any attacks on innocent citizens in Benue State and environs.

Yekini, in a telephone chat with newsmen on Thursday evening explained that troops of the OPWS have intensified patrols within and around Benue to ensure that Benue doesn’t experience the kind of renewed killings that is going on in Plateau State.

He said they have intensified patrols even going into Nasarawa border sometimes to keep criminals and armed bandits away from attacking innocent people.

On the alleged sporadic exchange of gunfire between troops and some suspected herdsmen on Thursday, the OPWS Commander who debunked the rumour however noted that a few herdsmen that were sighted in a community in Guma Local Government area immediately ran away on sighting troops.

“What happened is that a few herdsmen were sighted in Guma and as soon as they saw our troops, they ran away. It is a usual occurrence that our troops encounter almost on a daily basis that doesn’t really need reporting.

“Our troops have been placed on red alert to forestall a recurrence of what is happening in Plateau. Troops are on 24 hour surveillance, patrolling the length and breadth of Benue, even up to Nasarawa state sometimes.”

