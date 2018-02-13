Insecurity: Step up your efforts, Buhari orders DSS, police, others

•Tasks Judiciary on speedy prosecution of illegal arms holders, others

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians, yesterday, that his administration will implement solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.

This was just as the president ordered security agencies, including the Department of the State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, among others, to step up efforts in addressing insecurity across the country.

The president disclosed that one of the resolutions at the meeting was that all law-enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously.

He said this through his twitter handle, @MBuhari.

Yesterday, the president met with security chiefs for two and half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Today (yesterday), I presided over a meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness and urgency of Nigeria’s security issues and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also, stand the test of time.”

“The police and DSS especially have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.

“Our law enforcement agencies must, at all times, stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.

“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”

The meeting started around 11:00am and ended at 1:30pm.Service chiefs at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar. The Aso Rock meeting was an enlarged one with heads of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in attendance.

Also in attendance were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Although no official reason was given, Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to review the current security situation in the country.

Monguno declined to speak to newsmen when approached to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.