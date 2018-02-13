The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Insecurity: Step up your efforts, Buhari orders DSS, police, others

Insecurity: Step up your efforts, Buhari orders DSS, police, others

— 13th February 2018

•Tasks Judiciary on speedy prosecution of illegal arms holders, others

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians, yesterday, that his administration will implement solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country.

This was just as the president ordered security agencies, including the Department of the State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, among others, to step up efforts in addressing insecurity across the country.

The president disclosed that one of the resolutions at the meeting was that all law-enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously.

He said this through his twitter handle, @MBuhari.

Yesterday, the president met  with security chiefs for two and half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Today (yesterday), I presided over a meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness and urgency of Nigeria’s security issues and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also, stand the test of time.”

“The police and DSS especially have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.

“Our law enforcement agencies must, at all times, stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.

“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”

The meeting started around 11:00am and ended at 1:30pm.Service chiefs at the meeting were  Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and  Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar. The Aso Rock meeting was an enlarged one with heads of  the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in attendance.

Also in attendance were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence,  Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Although no official reason was given, Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to review the current security situation in the country.

Monguno declined to speak to newsmen when approached to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 5:43 am
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead!!! Any fraudulent tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives as Buhari is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. If you are a native of this territory of the natives, you’re chief security officer of yourself- Be Armed to the teeth, defend yourselves on your God given native land, annihilate the enemy on your God given native land, do not move an inch backward on your God given native land, do not succum to the enemy’s tricks, do not not be deceived by the enemy- the enemy’s position and determination is very clear- which is fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives at all cost. The so-called military, police, fraudulent political name Nigeria, FG etc. are working for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, they are killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

