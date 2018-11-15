Gyang Bere, Jos

The community of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has petitioned Governor Simon Lalong, over invasion of their villages by military operatives of the Special Task Force (STF) known as Operation Safe Haven, who allegedly battered women and children.

It claimed the army invaded the Vwang-Kogwot, Dangyuruk, Gwohwong and Kogom villages, broke into their houses, harassed, intimidated and brutalised innocent and defenseless women, children and the elderly for no reason.

The community, in a complaint letter to the governor, yesterday, signed by the President of Vwang Development Association (VDA), Da Gabriel Tongwong, and Chairman of Berom Women Development Association (BEWDA), Vwang District, Ngo Esther D. Vwangdung, demanded government’s intervention in the alleged unwarranted harassment and brutality of women and children by the army.

He said: “We, the community based associations of Vwang District, in Jos South Local Government, are constrained to cry out to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr Simon Bako Lalong, over the incessant invasion of our community by persons suspected to be operatives of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven.

For sometime now, these security operatives have been conducting unwarranted harassment, intimidation and brutalisation of innocent and defenseless children, women and the elderly in our communities, including Vwang-Kogwot, Dangyuruk, Gwohwong and Kogom, leading to loss of lives for reasons not known to us.

However, spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Umar Adams, said the Command is trailing criminal elements and mopping up arms for enduring peace in the state. “The operation was carried out to arrest criminal elements in some communities in the state and environs. Our desire is to guarantee a peaceful society where innocent citizens can go about their normal business without harassment.”