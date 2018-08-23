– The Sun News
Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant

— 23rd August 2018

“We have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity… we have become tenants in our own land.”

Gyang Bere, Jos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Samuel Nanchang Jatau, said Plateau people have become refugees in their state following the inept leadership style of Governor Simon Lalong.

He described as pathetic the manner in which displaced children and women sleep under the rain and cold weather without food at the internally displaced camps across the state with no drastic action by the APC government.

Jatau disclosed this yesterday during an interview with journalists in Jos and vowed to spend only one tenure, if given the mandate to respect the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state.

“I am contesting the governorship election because the present government has failed to provide the needed leadership for the people of Plateau State, we have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity. What bothers me the most is that we have become tenants in our own land.

“Anybody who have love for Plateau State cannot sit back and watch, and continue to complain. That is what we have been doing over the years, we keep complaining and accusing our leaders, so I felt I can do better than what the present government has offered that is why I offer myself to contest the governorship election.

“I have a conviction that I will provide credible leadership that will enthrone peace and security, better education, create wealth and employment opportunity for the people based on the passion and vision I have for the state.”

