Insecurity: Osinbajo, Jonathan, Obasanjo, others meet in Abuja

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan will be among world leaders expected to gather in Abuja, to discuss how to entrench lasting peace and harmony in the country.

The meeting, which is part of the programmes to mark the golden jubilee and thanksgiving service ‎for the founder of Living Christ Mission Incorporated, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, scheduled for October 15, 2017.

Tagged “The role of religious leaders in a developing economy,” Chairman, National Planning Committee of the event, Prof. Obiekwe Nwanolue, said the golden jubilee celebration was put together to discuss how peace, which the celebrant stands for, could be achieved in Nigeria.

Urging Nigerians to rededicate themselves to God for the country to attain its pride of place in the world, Prof. Nwanolue also advised Christians to delve into all legitimate spheres of human endeavours in order to turn the fortunes of the country around.

On the theme of the event, he said church leaders should stop pauperising the people by asking them to ‘sow seeds’ instead of preaching holiness and how to make their followers succeed.

“Dignitaries across the globe will be gracing this occasion, including serving and former presidents of several countries, such as Zambia, Central Africa Republic (CAR), delegation from America and Britain, among others. The celebration has transcended beyond the activities of the church.

“His choice of Abuja as venue for the celebration is to tell the world that there is peaceful coexistence, harmony and democratic stability amidst the religious and political crisis in the country.

“Interestingly, Nigerian government has indicated enormous interest in the ceremony to appreciate a man whose name is synonymous with philanthropy and generosity.”

Nwanolue said Prof Hezekiah has predicated his teachings and aspirations on truth, holiness, righteousness and salvation.

“He does not hear any other language other than transparency and proven integrity. Contrary to what some men of God preach that genuine children of God should not be politicians, soldiers, policemen and lawyers he believes such professions should be saturated with genuine children of God so they can sanitise those professions.”

While giving a note of caution to some of religious leaders using their pulpit to score cheap political favour, he said: “We have many men of God using religion to deceive people just to score cheap political goals. Religious leaders should face their pulpits and pray for the country. If they use their pulpits to advice the leaders the country would have gone far even though the political leaders don’t listen to advice.

“What they are doing is wrong because politics should be for politicians, while the responsibility of men of God is to pray for the country.”

Head of Mission of the Central African Republic (CAR) in Nigeria, Aloy Michael, said the president of his country, Prof. Faustin Touadera and that of Zambia, Mr Edgar Lungu, were fully in support of the golden jubilee.