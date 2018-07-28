– The Sun News
Togo

Insecurity: Onyeama, Dambazau, Moguno in Togo

— 28th July 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival  to Togo for the joint Economic Community of West African States/Economic Community of Central African States (ECOWAS/ECCAS) and ECOWAS Summits, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently  in Lomé, Togo.
Onyeama is in Togo to attend the ECCAS and ECOWAS Ministers’ meeting on peace, security, stability and  the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.
Also attending the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.
The media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, said “the  meeting will assess  the general security situation in the ECCAS-ECOWAS region.”
Sanda added that the meeting will also “look at the report of the expert meeting  on peace, security, stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, as well as consider and adopt a draft declaration by the member states on the same issue.”
