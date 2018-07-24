– The Sun News
Insecurity: Killings sponsored by politicians for political vendetta – TYC

— 24th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as the Tiv Youth Council (TYC) has decried the spate of insecurity and incessant killings in the country, alleging that the killers must have been sponsored by politicians either to blackmail government or to pursue a political vendetta.

The group also appealed to political elites to stop politicising the insecurity situation in the country but approach the matter with sincerity of purpose with a view to ending the senseless killings.

Speaking at a news conference in Makurdi on Sunday, President of TYC, Mike Msuaan, also cautioned religious bodies of both the Christian and Islamic faiths against hate preaching which he noted are capable of igniting the fire of war in the country.

The group also enjoined government at all levels to be more proactive in protecting lives and property of all Nigerians as well as fashion out a coordinated approach towards ending the killings.

Msuaan, who lamented that the youths are always at the receiving end of cruel machinations of selfish politicians vowed that henceforth, the youths of this country, would mobilise and work with various security agencies to bring sponsors of killings in the country to book.

“These pattern of political power-play is very dangerous to our growth as a nation and we the youths are at the receiving end of such action because it has created a dark cloud over our future.

“We have resolved never to allow this continue. It is high time our politicians knew that we can no longer sit and allow them push us to doom.

“It is we, the children of the commoners that are being used to unleash such political plan while the children of these political gladiators are either in the comfort of their highly secured home in Nigeria or abroad.

“We will henceforth mobilise and work hand in hand with security agencies to unravel this mystery. Whoever is found to be sponsoring such or have a hand soiled with blood will face our wrath.”

 

