– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator
17th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
17th July 2018 - Oando clears air on London court ruling
17th July 2018 - Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President
17th July 2018 - Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses
17th July 2018 - Happening Now: Ahead 2019: Atiku in Maiduguri
17th July 2018 - Sea Surge: Ondo Govt appeals to federal govt for assistance
17th July 2018 - 2019: Atiku woos Borno PDP stakeholders
17th July 2018 - Benue Youth Group restates support for Ortom
17th July 2018 - 2019 general elections will be free, fair, Buhari assures at ICC
Home / National / Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President
Igbo

Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President

— 17th July 2018
 Linus Oota, Lafia
The insecurity, social disorder, and incessant killings bedevilling the state has not aggravated apathy on the businesses of Igbo traders in Nasarawa state.
President  general of Igbo community in Nasarawa state, Mr. Cyril Ibeh stated this yesterday during a press conference in Lafia.
He denied reports accredited to him Villifying the Nasarawa state government and the Police Over insecurity in the state.
The report purported that Igbo traders have suffered huge loses in the course of carrying out their businesses in the state, especially those who transit to local markets.
Addressing newsmen in Lafia, Mr. Ibeh who commended the Nasarawa state government for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for Igbo traders to carry out their businesses, said that malicious report was targeted at discrediting him as the Igbo leader in the state.
Mr. Ibeh said with the construction of over ten modern markets in the state, the Nasarawa state government has given Igbo traders a new vista to expand the horizon of the commercial activities.
As the leader of the Igbo community in the state, he expressed readiness to work with other communities in the state to consolidate on the existing peace and mutual trust.
He explained further that the network of roads constructed by the Almakura administration has reduced the cost of doing business in all the major towns and cities in the state, especially as it affects money paid for renting of shops.
Mr. Ibe called on the Igbo in the state to promote peace and mutual coexistence in their various communities as that is the only panacea for development.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th July 2018 at 3:11 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator

— 17th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has lashed back at senator Victor Umeh who recently attacked him in the media maintaining that ” only God can impeach him” in his state. According to governor Okorocha who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo claimed that the Anambra born senator is still…

  • Sexual Abuse

    Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief…

  • LONDON ARBITRATION

    Oando clears air on London court ruling

    — 17th July 2018

    Oando Plc has said that contrary to insinuation that London Arbitration Court ordered two of its executives to pay Mr. Gabriel Volpi the sum of $680 million, the truth is that the court directed OODP BVI, in which Gabriel Volpi owns a 60 per cent stake should pay Ansbury (his own company) a total sum…

  • Igbo

    Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President

    — 17th July 2018

     Linus Oota, Lafia The insecurity, social disorder, and incessant killings bedevilling the state has not aggravated apathy on the businesses of Igbo traders in Nasarawa state. President  general of Igbo community in Nasarawa state, Mr. Cyril Ibeh stated this yesterday during a press conference in Lafia. He denied reports accredited to him Villifying the Nasarawa…

  • Court

    Court threatens to strike-out case against Jang, as EFCC fails to produce witnesses

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has threatened to strike out the criminal case instituted against the former Governor of the Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) if the commission continues to delay proceeding with…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share