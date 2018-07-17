Insecurity, incessant killings have not affected our Businesses in Nasarawa – Igbo President

Linus Oota, Lafia

The insecurity, social disorder, and incessant killings bedevilling the state has not aggravated apathy on the businesses of Igbo traders in Nasarawa state.

President general of Igbo community in Nasarawa state, Mr. Cyril Ibeh stated this yesterday during a press conference in Lafia.

He denied reports accredited to him Villifying the Nasarawa state government and the Police Over insecurity in the state.

The report purported that Igbo traders have suffered huge loses in the course of carrying out their businesses in the state, especially those who transit to local markets.

Addressing newsmen in Lafia, Mr. Ibeh who commended the Nasarawa state government for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for Igbo traders to carry out their businesses, said that malicious report was targeted at discrediting him as the Igbo leader in the state.

Mr. Ibeh said with the construction of over ten modern markets in the state, the Nasarawa state government has given Igbo traders a new vista to expand the horizon of the commercial activities.

As the leader of the Igbo community in the state, he expressed readiness to work with other communities in the state to consolidate on the existing peace and mutual trust.

He explained further that the network of roads constructed by the Almakura administration has reduced the cost of doing business in all the major towns and cities in the state, especially as it affects money paid for renting of shops.