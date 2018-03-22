The Sun News
Insecurity: IGP establishes Mopol 66 in Plateau

— 22nd March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the wave of insecurity occasion by farmers/herdsmen clashes in parts of the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has conducted a ground breakdown for the establishment of  66 Mobile Police Force (MPF) Squadron in Longvel, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

IGP Idris also inaugurated 51 security patrol vehicles acquired by Plateau State Government for distribution to security agencies in the 17 local governments areas of the state to enable them respond swiftly to security alert.

The police chief also said that the establishment of Squadron would increase and improve the existing security infrastructure in the state for purpose of providing adequate security for human lives and properties.

Said he, “The establishment of PMF 66 Squadron in Shemdam is therefore one of my strategies to ensure that the Nigeria Police is at all times within reach, to respond to the challenges of crime being faced by the people. The establishment of Mobile Police Force 66 in Shendam is not by accident but deliberate attempt to fight crime.

“Shendam town is densely populated and shares boundary with three states namely Bauchi, Nasarawa and Taraba.

This feature makes the town prone to criminal activities like herders/farmers clashes, armed robberies and other criminal activities,” he stated.

He said that he would ensure the establishment of the PMF in other parts of the country to ensure that adequate and befitting barracks are provided.

IGP Idris called on state governments across the country to donate lands for the establishment and creation of more PMF squadrons and construction of PMF barracks.

He appreciated Governor Simon Lalong for donating 51 security patrol vehicles to security agencies in the 17 local governments areas.

He said that Governor Lalong was one out of many governors that was passionate about securing his state.

The governor said the establishment of squadron was a dream come true for the purpose of security his people against the activities of evil individuals who perpetrate crime against innocent persons.

The governor appreciated the IG and President Muhammedu Buhari for granting them their wish.

He said that the 51 patrol vehicles was donated by the state government in collaboration with the local governments.

Governor Lalong regretted the recent attacks in Bassa and Bokkos councils where countless people were killed, said that it bestowed on them more responsibilities in protecting the people.

He enjoined traditional rulers to work closely with security agencies to better secure the people.

