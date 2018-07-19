– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Insecurity: FG doing nothing to secure Nigerians’ lives – Secondus
19th July 2018 - Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro
19th July 2018 - Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack
19th July 2018 - Imo women pray for successful APC congress
19th July 2018 - Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good
19th July 2018 - Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria
19th July 2018 - Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers guber
19th July 2018 - Flooding: FERMA begins de-silting of drainages in Edo
19th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom, Australian firm sign pact for Science Park
19th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely
Home / National / Insecurity: FG doing nothing to secure Nigerians’ lives – Secondus
INSECURITY

Insecurity: FG doing nothing to secure Nigerians’ lives – Secondus

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, decried the incessant loss of lives and property in the country.

He said Nigerians now live in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government does nothing to salvage the situation.

Secondus spoke, in Sokoto, when he led some party leaders to condole Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent killing of 39 people in Sokoto village.

READ ALSO: Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro

He also noted that since governors have no control over security in their states, the Federal Government should be held responsive.

Be believed that President Muhammadu Buhari should focus on addressing the security challenges bedeviling the country rather than embarking on foreign  trips.

Said he, “For how long will the government put in place the necessary security architecture to tackle these problems? The federal government is doing nothing and the governors have no control over security in their states,” he said.

He stated that Nigerians were going through pains and tired of wanton killings across the country.

The PDP national chairman lamented that the killings were too many while the people live in perpetual  fear of the unknown.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INSECURITY

Insecurity: FG doing nothing to secure Nigerians’ lives – Secondus

— 19th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday, decried the incessant loss of lives and property in the country. He said Nigerians now live in fear due to persistent killings across the country while the Federal Government does nothing to salvage the situation. Secondus spoke, in Sokoto,…

  • ASABA

    Asaba 2018: We’re set to host Africa – Otuaro

    — 19th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Acting Governor of Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday, said the state government was ready to host Africa at the  21st African Senior Athletics Championship tagged “Asaba 2018”. Athletes from 45 African countries including Nigeria would participate in the five-day showpiece billed for August 1 – 5 at the Stephen Keshi…

  • TARABA

    Taraba market killing: Miyetti Allah, others condemn attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Elders from the Yangdang and the Miyeti Allah in Taraba State have condemned Tuesday’s market attack on traders that led to the death of six persons. They, therefore, called on aggrieved members of the communities involved not to embark on retaliatory attacks. Leader of Yangdang social cultural group, Dr. Alfred Kobiba, who…

  • CONGRESS

    Imo women pray for successful APC congress

    — 19th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital. Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine…

  • MUSLIMS

    Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good

    — 19th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki led a number of dignitaries that graced fridau prayer for the repose of mother of former national chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Hajia Ayisat Omo Agba Baraje, in Ilorin, on Wednesday. Other dignitaries included Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share