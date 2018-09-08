Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the Federal Government’s determination to save the Lake Chad region from insurgency.

Adamu, who stated this in a press statement signed by the Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie, promised that the people in the region will experience enduring peace and restored hope.

The minister stressed the need for a coordinated stabilisation process among member states in the region, adding that returning the region to normalcy was a priority of the Buhari administration.

“There is need for a holistic approach in supporting the efforts of the joint task force to further ensure protection of lives and properties in the region, as there has been a massive internal and across-border displacement, destruction of lives and properties, human rights abuses and weakening of government institutions and apparatus,” he stated.

He further stressed that a multinational joint task force is to complement military efforts to combat Boko Haram, having been given the mandate to promote and restore state authorities, facilitate the return of displaced persons and refugees, facilitate humanitarian operations and deliver assistance to vulnerable populations.

“As part of the Lake Chad Basin commission stabilisation strategies, a governors forum was convened to act as an effective tool to foster regional cooperation on stabilisation, peace building and sustainable development, and to serve as a vehicle for the governors of the affected region to undertake continuous community engagement with the affected populations and to coordinate stabilisation activities.”

The minister disclosed that the United Nations Resident Representative, Edward Kaolin, had promised to work closely with Nigeria and other Lake Chad Basin countries in addressing the needs of the affected populations.

“Our task now is to take this forward and mobilise required resources to implement the strategy, the United Nations will continue to be partner of the Lake Chad subregion in its continuous quest for stability, recovery and resilience.

“UNDP and the entire UN system stands ready to support the Lake Chad Basin countries and partners to ensure an inclusive, sustainable and accountable implementation of the regional stabilisation strategy and put Lake Chad region on its path to sustainable development,” he added.