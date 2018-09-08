– The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2018 - Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari
8th September 2018 - Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu
8th September 2018 - Impressive benefits of cocoa (2)
8th September 2018 - Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan
8th September 2018 - An easy way to make Chicken Pie
8th September 2018 - Day man grabbed my boobs at Yaba market –Seun Omojola
8th September 2018 - Relationship secrets women want men to know
8th September 2018 - Mummy Glee’s deal excites Sotayo Sobola
8th September 2018 - Why people criticised dress I wore to AMVCA –Nkechi Blessing
8th September 2018 - Between Internet love and fraudsters
Home / National / Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu
ADAMU

Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu

— 8th September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the Federal Government’s determination to save the Lake Chad region from insurgency.

READ ALSO: UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region

Adamu, who stated this in a press statement signed by the Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie, promised that the people in the region will experience enduring peace and restored hope.

The minister stressed the need for a coordinated stabilisation process among member states in the region, adding that returning the region to normalcy was a priority of the Buhari administration.

“There is need for a holistic approach in supporting the efforts of the joint task force to further ensure protection of lives and properties in the region, as there has been a massive internal and across-border displacement, destruction of lives and properties, human rights abuses and weakening of government institutions and apparatus,” he stated.

He further stressed that a multinational joint task force is to complement military efforts to combat Boko Haram, having been given the mandate to promote and restore state authorities, facilitate the return of displaced persons and refugees, facilitate humanitarian operations and deliver assistance to vulnerable populations.

“As part of the Lake Chad Basin commission stabilisation strategies, a governors forum was convened to act as an effective tool to foster regional cooperation on stabilisation, peace building and sustainable development, and to serve as a vehicle for the governors of the affected region to undertake continuous community engagement with the affected populations and to coordinate stabilisation activities.”

The minister disclosed that the United Nations Resident Representative, Edward Kaolin, had promised to work closely with Nigeria and other Lake Chad Basin countries in addressing the needs of the affected populations.

“Our task now is to take this forward and mobilise required resources to implement the strategy, the United Nations will continue to be partner of the Lake Chad subregion in its continuous quest for stability, recovery and resilience.

“UNDP and the entire UN system stands ready to support the Lake Chad Basin countries and partners to ensure an inclusive, sustainable and accountable implementation of the regional stabilisation strategy and put Lake Chad region on its path to sustainable development,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th September 2018 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    Peace is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose to Kwankwaso : I’m vindicated on Buhari

— 8th September 2018

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday said he has been vindicated about his 2015 warning that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks capacity to govern the country. He stated this in Ado Ekiti when the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso met with the state delegates to ask for their support…

  • ADAMU

    Insecurity: FG determined to save Lake Chad region – Adamu

    — 8th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has expressed the Federal Government’s determination to save the Lake Chad region from insurgency. READ ALSO: UN official says sure of $1bn in fresh aid for Lake Chad region Adamu, who stated this in a press statement signed by the Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie,…

  • RELIGIOUS LEADERS

    Associating with other religious leaders, my greatest challenge – Sultan

    — 8th September 2018

    He also charged that the country must be taken back from those ‘so-called religious leaders’ who influence their followers against one another. Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has recalled that sitting side by side with other religious leaders as the newly installed Sultan and head of Muslim community in Nigeria…

  • 2019: Ogun West APC consensus candidate, Akinlade pledges inclusive government, if…

    — 8th September 2018

      Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun West consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, on Thursday, said if given the party nod and eventually wins the governorship election, he would run an all inclusive government. Akinlade, stated this while addressing party faithful at the APC State Secretariat in Abeokuta, shortly after…

  • Constituents puchase Senatorial form for Goje

    — 8th September 2018

      Fred Itua, Abuja Supporters of Senator Danjuma Goje have paid and obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms for Gombe Central Senatorial district on his behalf. Members of the group under the aegis of Gombe Central APC Support Group led by Adamu Mohammed Manga stormed the APC national secretariat, in Abuja to purchase…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share