The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Troops kill 2 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno
30th October 2017 - Insecurity: EU, others move to seek new solutions
30th October 2017 - Bezos world’s richest person, again
30th October 2017 - World Cup: NFF gets 3-day ultimatum on programme
30th October 2017 - How former NIWA boss, Mustapha, emerged SGF
30th October 2017 - Saudi Arabia to let women enter sports stadiums in 2018
30th October 2017 -
30th October 2017 - No one can stop me from contesting 2019 presidency – Fayose
30th October 2017 - Buhari silent on Lawal, Oke prosecution after sack
30th October 2017 - 2019: Unite against opposition, Ebonyi Gov’s wife tells PDP
Home / National / Insecurity: EU, others move to seek new solutions

Insecurity: EU, others move to seek new solutions

— 30th October 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja

Following the perennial insecurity bedevilling Africa and Europe, the European Union (EU) and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, have taken a step to identify new ways to address the malaise.

The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the EU, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution and partners will seek to identify new ways to address the recurring and evolving peace and security challenges in Africa and Europe together at a peace and security conference taking place in Abuja.

The forum, according to the EU, is organised in preparation for the Africa Union-European Union Summit to be held on 29-30 November, 2017, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Conference, the EU further said, “will address three key issues: Responding to the recurring threat of violent conflicts and escalation of violence; addressing the structural and more deep-seated root causes of conflict before they turn violent; and how to involve youth and mainstream their issues in preventing, managing, and resolving crises and promote peace and security in Africa and Europe.”

“Africa experiences quite a number of complex security challenges, which are intertwined with the European Union’s own security in different ways. The connections between Libya and the Sahel, between the Horn of Africa and the Gulf, between maritime security and coastal communities, are all very evident.

“Both the African Union and the European Union are responding to these challenges and the AU-EU Summit will provide an opportunity to ensure that our responses reinforce and complement each other and provide durable solutions. The Summit, which has as its core theme “Investing in Youth for a Sustainable Future” will tackle this theme from a variety of perspectives – governance, investment, energy, and migration. But it will examine all these in the context of peace and security,” the EU said.

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th October 2017 at 7:00 pm
    Reply

    21st century Africa has no business with western Europe countries problem- they has to face their problem they created centuries long- 21st century Africa has nothing to do with it. Their centuries mess on African Soil are what 21st century Africa still has to clean in cooperation with Africa’s 21st century partners base on African backgrounds and values. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Troops kill 2 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

— 30th October 2017

The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops killed two fleeing Boko Haram insurgents at Aisaram Village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno. Col. Timorthy Antigha, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday. Antigha said the feat was part of efforts by…

  • Insecurity: EU, others move to seek new solutions

    — 30th October 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Following the perennial insecurity bedevilling Africa and Europe, the European Union (EU) and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, have taken a step to identify new ways to address the malaise. The Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a…

  • World Cup: NFF gets 3-day ultimatum on programme

    — 30th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has given the Technical Sub-committee a three-day ultimatum to submit a comprehensive programme for the Super Eagles participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. The board, which rose from several hours stormy meeting at the football federation’s national secretariat Monday, also took…

  • How former NIWA boss, Mustapha, emerged SGF

    — 30th October 2017

      Before his appointment Monday as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, a lawyer from Adamawa State had been a little known Nigerian. But providence has thrown him up as the new helmsman at the presidency from his former position as the Managing Director and Chief Executive…

  • — 30th October 2017

    Another EKSU student hacked to death by suspected cultists From WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti Barely a week after an undergraduate of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, was killed, another undergraduate, Ayodele Temilade, has been hacked dead by suspected cultists. Some students of the institution, who didn’t want their names mentioned, told Daily Sun…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share