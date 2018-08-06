Insecurity: Defence minister wants police, NSCDC deployed to liberated areas

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Minister of Defence, Gen. Mansir Dan-Ali (rtd.) has reiterated the need for the deployment of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel in all areas liberated by the military in the North-East states.

He said the move would consolidate on the gains of military operations as well as to enable the military push forward in its clearance operations.

The Public Relations Officer to the minister, Colonel Tukur Gusau in a statement congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his recent election as the new ECOWAS chairman.

Dan Ali, reminded the council that the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security agencies are doing a lot to address the turbulent security situation in the country.

“In order to forestall future security incidences in Zamfara, Sokoto and Birnin-Gwari axis Operation SHARAN DAJI has been extended to cover up to the fringes of Niger boarder.

“The operation has recently been reinforced with more troops from the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police and Department of State Services and is supported by the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognisance Wing of 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force.